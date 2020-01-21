Calendar0122 2020

Today

ä BABYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12– young adult.



Thursday

ä TUTORING will be offered Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

Saturday

ä “IF THESE Cemeteries Could Talk,” a series of free African American cemetery tours, will continue Saturday. Meet at Willow Hill School, Willow Hill Road, Portal, at 8 a.m. to travel to Brown Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, off of Lakeview Road. Transportation available. For more information call Dr. Gayle Jackson at (912) 800-1467.

ä KNITTING & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä COZY BOOK Reading With a Ranger will be held Saturday, 1–1:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä DISNEY DAY With Tabi will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11.

ä LION’S CLUB Community Event will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH COUNTY Historical Society will meet Jan. 27 in the fellowship hall of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Program, “Where Is What You Call It? Fascinating Names of Bulloch County Post Offices Through the Years,” will be presented by Bill and Virginia Ann Waters. A Dutch treat lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. To make a reservation (required) call (912) 682-9003. Program begins at noon.

ä WOMEN’S GRIEF Support and Education Group, for ladies who have experienced the death of a spouse/significant other, will meet Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä CREATING A Family Binder Class will be offered Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä 12 MONTHS of Giving will meet Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.