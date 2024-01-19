Calendar0120 2024

Today

ä MY HERO Academia Scavenger Hunt will be held throughout January at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Jan. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LEADING BY Reading Storytime & Tour will be held Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM TOY Lab will be held Jan. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Jan. 24, 5–6:30 p.m., at Holiday Pizza. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel. Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Jan. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Jan. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR MATINEE will be shown Jan. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Same Name Does Not Mean Same Person,” will be held Jan. 30 in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “M.E. FIRST” Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.