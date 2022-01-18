Calendar0119 2022

Today

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group will meet Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

ä ADULT SOAP Making Class will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.



Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSICAL, JERSEY Boys,” the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be held Friday at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus. Tickets are $32 for adults, $16 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Jan. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä STEM DAY will be held Jan. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Education will be held Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. Purpose: a student disciplinary hearing appeal.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.