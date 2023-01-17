Calendar0117 2023

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Reevaluating Genealogy Research,” will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.



Wednesday

ä ADULT PROGRAM will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.



Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry.com for Beginners,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä EAGLE TIME will be held Jan. 23, 3:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MAGIC CLUB will beet Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EAGLE TIME will be held Jan. 25, 3:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Jan. 25 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.