Calendar0113 2022

Today

ä GALLERY RECEPTION for Human/Abstract Exhibition by Tameka Phillips will be held Thursday at the Averitt Center for the Arts beginning at 5:30 p.m. Exhibition will be on display through Feb. 28.

ä COLLEGE PREP Pt. 1 Class will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–18.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä 2022 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä TEEN GAMING Session will be held Friday, 4:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Ancestry Features,” will be held Jan. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Jan. 18 at Fordham’s Farmhouse. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. The program, “Divided USA: Two Worlds Living Together,” will be presented by Skip Skinner at 6:30 p.m.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group will meet Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

ä ADULT SOAP Making Class will be held Jan. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Jan. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Jan. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.