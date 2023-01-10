Calendar0110 2023

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM ACTIVITY with Mr. Fuller and Dr. Snelling will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Wednesday

ä COLOR PARTY will be held Wednesday, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. There will be coloring and sweet treats for all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry.com for Beginners,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä 2023 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Friday

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY, “Build Challenge”, will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILINGUAL STORYTIME will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.



Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Reevaluating Genealogy Research,” will be held Jan. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä ADULT PROGRAM will be held Jan. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Jan. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.