Calendar0106 2021

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program: Martha Wells will present a video program, “A Tour of the DAR Constitution Hall With President General Denise VanBuren.”



Friday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Access Genealogy,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Jan. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older.

ä TOWN HALL Meeting/Community Listening Session will be held Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Nevils Elementary School, Nevils Groveland Road. Hosted by the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Core Credit Union and the district president Dr. Cooper will be guests.. For more information or to RSVP by Dec. 6 call (912) 587-5957.

ä 2022 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting will be held Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.