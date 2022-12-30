Calendar0103 2023

Today

ä ICE POKEMON Scavenger Hunt will begin Tuesday and will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NOTICE OF Cancellation: The City of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. has been cancelled due to lack of an agenda/action items.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Truth About Family Folklores,” will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday 5:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.



Wednesday

ä “BULLOCH BEARS Witness Event: Music, Memory and Moving Forward,” will be held Wednesday in the Carter Recital Hall of the Foy Fine Arts Building, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free and visitor parking is available behind the Russell Student Union. Presented by the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.



Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will follow. Program, “The Ogeechee RiverKeepers: Saving Our Waterways,” will be presented by Melanie Sparrow, education and outreach speaker.

Friday

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY, A Meet & Greet, will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM ACTIVITY with Mr. Fuller and Dr. Snelling will be held Jan. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COLOR PARTY will be held Jan. 11, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY, “Build Challenge”, will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä 2023 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting will be held Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä BILINGUAL STORYTIME will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.