Calendar0102 2021

Today

ä BASKETBALL REGISTRATION for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department is being held through Jan. 5. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com/basketball or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Upcoming Events

ä SPRING SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Jan. 22. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com/basketball or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä KIDS’ JOURNALING Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Jan. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN JOURNALING Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Jan. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Program, “Religion’s Influence on the Revolutionary War,” will be presented by Dr. John Waters, pastor of Statesboro First Baptist Church.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Democratic Committee will hold a Virtual Officers Election Jan. 9. For more information email bullochdemocrats@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package will be available for pickup Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Feather Earrings will be held Jan. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.