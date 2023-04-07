Calendar 0408 2023

Today

➤ KIDS’ COOKBOOK Club will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11.

➤ CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays through April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.





Upcoming Events

➤ STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973’s 50th Class Reunion will be held April 17. The deadline to RSVP is April 10. For more information email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.com.

➤ PROGRAM, “SPRING Into Succulents Part I,” will be held April 11&12 at Statesboro Regional Library. Program begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday and at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

➤ STEM CLUB will meet April 11 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

➤ BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

➤ BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held April 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

➤ GENEALOGY RESOURCE Fair will be held April 14, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341 or visit strl.info/genealogy-fair/.

➤ SPANISH STORYTIME will be held April 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

➤ MAGIC CLUB will meet April 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

➤ BULLOCH COUNTY Dementia Community Forum, for those who are or know someone suffering from brain health issues, will be held April 18, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at The FoxHall, South College Street. The event is free and lunch will be served. For more information call (706) 521-4437.

➤ PICNIC FOR Prevention and Resource Fair will be held April 19, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Attendees invited to bring picnic blankets. Activities will include food, fun, fellowship, door prizes and over 20 resource vendors. Please note change in date from April 1 is due to possible inclement weather. For vendor information email bullochresourcefair@gmail.com or for more information call Lora Cooper at (912) 489-8547.

➤ KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held April 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.





Ongoing Events

➤ TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

➤ HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

➤ STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.