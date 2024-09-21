Buzzway Liquor opens on Highway 80 East

The owners of R&J Liquor in Pulaski decided to close their store there and their new store – Buzzway Liquor – opened Saturday in Statesboro.

“Being a lifelong resident of Statesboro, I have seen it grow into what it is now,” said Johnny Singh, who owns the store with his brother Rocky. “I am excited to be a part of that growth.”

Located at 22963 Highway 80 East, the store is the furthest east in Bulloch County.

“We’re excited for this new chapter,” Johnny Singh said. “We may be closing a store in Pulaski, but we hope our regulars we know and love will continue to allow us to serve them. We can’t wait to establish new friendships with new customers with our new location.”

Buzzway is open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.