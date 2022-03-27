Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in February by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Feb. 7

➤ PepperJack's Deli & Grill, 83 Parrish Street, Portal

▲ Score: 87

Observed wings hot-holding under a heat lamp at 109 degrees F. Person in charge states wings were cooked 30-40 minutes ago. Corrected on-site; wings were re-heated. Advised to lower heat lamp and use smaller batches and pan sized to fit completely under the lit area. Observed several pans of hot food "cooling" in reach-in cooler with lids on, holding in the heat. Internal temperatures of rice at 94 degrees F, apple crisp at 106 degrees F and macaroni and cheese at 96 degrees F. Advised that cooling foods should be cooled at ambient room temperature without a lid until they reach 70 degrees F within two hours and then be placed in reach-in cooler without a lid to cool from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F within an additional two hours. Corrected on-site; foods moved to reach-in freezer until below 70 degrees F and later moved to reach-in cooler to continue cooling before being covered. No working thermometers for taking temperature of foods available. Provide instant read thermometers. Temps need to be taken to ensure food is fully-cooled to proper temperatures and to assist with the cooling process. Observed both women's and men's restroom doors open to dining room without functional automatic door closers. Closers are installed, but doors are open and hinges appear damaged. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





Feb. 8

➤ Checkers, 81 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 96

Observed sliced onions in cooler without proper date-marking. Container had multiple date stickers placed all over the container making it difficult to tell what date the food was prepared. Advised to discard any undated foods. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Hunter Cattle Company, 934 Driggers Road, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed bucket of food product stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Observed wet wiping cloth stored on prep area. Observed single-service articles used more than once for food storage. Observed food debris accumulated in reach-in cooler/reach-in freezer. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Patterson's Station 67, 26 Independence Way

▲ Score: 90

Observed molded lemons in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Routinely inspect foods and discard expired/unsafe foods. Observed excessive wear to floor in kitchen. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





Feb. 9

➤ Jimmy John Subs, 100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 92

No CFSM (certified food safety manager) certificate displayed or on site. Advised general manager that one certificate may only be in use at one location and that there needs to be a CFSM by the next inspection. Observed out-of-date inspection report with a higher grade being displayed. Also, advised GM that inspection report should be displayed at eye level within 10 feet of the door. Observed light shining thru seal of completely closed door. Advised to replace weather stripping to keep vermin out. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Larry's Giant Subs, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

➤ Orient Express, 15 University Plaza

▲ Score: 97

Observed several scoops without handles stored in contact with food inside bulk food storage containers. Scoops with handles should be stored where the handle is not in contact with food or stored outside of the bin and if there is no handle, it must be washed between uses. Observed foods stored in grocery bags. Single-use items must only be used only once and for their intended purpose. Observed employee's cell phone on food prep counter among food and other items. Employees' items must be stored in designated place to prevent contamination of food, equipment and utensils. Inspector: Jump.





Feb. 10

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed employee drinking energy drink from can. Sobered food debris in hand sink. Missing common food names on food containers. Scoop handles in contact with food. Food containers being reused as scoops. Food debris in reach-in coolers. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Chick-fil-A of Statesboro, 352 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 97

Observed warm chicken cooling down in a prep top cooler. Advised when cooling after cooking and before cold-holding, food must be uncovered at ambient temperature until it reaches 70 degrees F within two hours and then moved to cooler uncovered until it reaches 41 degrees F within an additional two hours. Food should not be used or stored in prep top cooler until it is 41 degrees F or below. Alternatively, you may use walk-in freezer as a blast chiller to speed up the process. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.





Feb. 11

➤ Domino's, 1550 Chandler Road Unit F

▲ Score: 96

Hand sink missing hand-washing sign. Wall outlet missing cover. Inspector: Randall.





Feb. 14

➤ It's Thyme, 248 IG Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Employee wearing bracelets. Observed food debris on counter tops. Inspector: Randall.

➤ The Saucy Shrimp, 12218 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 90

Observed handwashing sink blocked with stack of soda syrups. All hand-washing sinks must be directly accessible at all times. Observed hand-washing sink missing paper towels. All hand-washing sinks must be supplied with soap and towels. Observed fish and calamari thawing without running water at the prep sink. Frozen items must either be thawed under refrigeration or in a cool running water bath. Place the item in a container that fits and will overflow into the sink or use a standpipe. Observed scoops without handles stored in contact with food in bulk storage. All scoops must have handles and be stored so handle is not in contact with food. Observed single-use bags used for food storage in freezer. Single-use items are to be used for their intended purpose and only once. Observed unsealed wood used on freezer floor. Repair floor if needed and reseal or repaint. Reach-in cooler with sliding glass doors needs repair. Doors do not close fully, stay closed or seal. Repair cooler to operate as designed. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Saucy Shrimp--Mobile, Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 90

Hand-washing sink missing paper towels. All hand sinks must be supplied with soap and towels. Observed blocked hand-washing sink. All hand-washing sinks must be used only for hand-washing and be directly accessible at all times. Observed fish and calamari thawing in standing water in sink. Frozen foods must be either thawed under refrigeration or be thawed under running cool water. Either use a container that fits and will overflow into the sink or use a stand pipe. Observed scoops without handles stored in bulk food storage. Scoops must have handles and be stored so that handles are not in contact with food. Observed frozen foods stored in single-use grocery bags. Single-use items are to be used for their intended purpose and only once. Observed unsealed wood on floor in walk-in freezer. All wood must be sealed or painted. Observed cooler with sliding glass doors out of adjustment. Doors do not close fully, remain closed or seal. Repair cooler so that it operates as designed. Inspector: Jump.





Feb. 15

➤ Del Sur Taco & Cantina, 514 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler. Observed organic build-up on baffle in ice machine. Schedule cleaning and sanitizing often enough to keep clean. Observed handles on scoops in contact with ice and food in storage bins. All scoops must have a handle and be stored so the handle is not in contact with the food product. Inspector: Jump.





Feb. 16

➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed ice scoop stored on top of ice machine. Ice scoop must be stored in clean container. Observed wiping cloths on counters in between uses. Inspector: Randall.





Feb. 17

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28656, 3039 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 96

No employee health policy records on site. Dropped off directions and forms for creating a health plan as well as other relevant documents. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Nikko's, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 91

Store ice machine scoop in ice with handle upright or in clean container. Observed box of cabbages on floor in storage room. Observed "Thank you" bags being used as food storage. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Randall.





Feb. 18

➤ Dunkin Donuts -- Walmart Supercenter, 147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 100

No violations at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



