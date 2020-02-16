Bulloch County Black History Month 2020

By ENOLA G. MOSLEY, Ed. D.

English Department, Statesboro High School





“Remember, success is not a destination; it is an everyday practice.”





Only a true athlete would know the truth and the power of these words. And basketball great Alisia Jenkins lives by them. Those who know and love Jenkins call her “Noodey,” and her story is one of sacrifice, success and season after season of record making.

Born Feb. 21, 1994 to Wonda Jenkins, this 6’1” young lady has matured into one fierce competitor. As an educator herself, Jenkins’ mother supported her daughter’s natural talent in sports, however, she always stressed education but advised her to “Go hard!”

Jenkins followed that advice, setting records in two sports. Her slender stature made her ideal for track. At Statesboro High School, Jenkins set track and field records in the triple jump and the long jump. However, she excelled in basketball, which is definitely her sport.

As a Statesboro High Lady Blue Devil from 2008-12, Jenkins led her team to many victories. Her jersey (No. 24) is retired as a result of her scoring over 1,000 points in four years. Under her high school jersey, you will find the following accolades: winner of two region championships, region 3-AAAA MVP, Captain of Region Championship Team, a Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) South All-Star player, Women’s Basketball Coach Association (WBCA) Honorable Mention, and the recipient of a four-year scholarship to the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa.

The winningest coach in Bulloch County men’s basketball history, Coach Lee Hill, said that in middle school when he watched Jenkins play he knew then that she “had a special gift.” Moreover, SHS Coach Jeff Seier remarked that Jenkins was “the most gifted athlete that he has ever coached.”

Your gifts will definitely make room for you!





Playing for the South Florida Bulls

Jenkins’ next four years were spent in Tampa playing forward for the USF Bulls. As a freshman, Jenkins appeared in 32 games and started in 23 of them. She was phenomenal, scoring 200 points and grabbing 199 rebounds. She was named to the Big East Conference All-Freshman team.

In 2013-14 as a sophomore, Jenkins started 36 games for the Bulls and averaged 30 minutes per game. Again, she made USF history with 369 rebounds, the second best single season for a Bulls player. She led USF with 14 double-doubles and was named to the American Athletic All-Conference second team.

During her 2014-15 season, Jenkins started each game and averaged 12.8 points and 11.3 rebounds. She ended the season just 35 rebounds shy of a 1,000 rebounds record. As a junior, she was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll three times and was the American Player of the Week. In addition, she was named to the All-American Athletic Conference second team and the 2014-15 American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

In 2015-16, Jenkins was a senior at USF and was still doing the one thing that she loved and excelled in – playing women’s basketball and making it look easy. Surprisingly, her Lady Devils high school jersey bears the same number as her USF jersey. Number 24 has made Jenkins family history. Both jerseys can be seen displayed side-by-side at SHS, her alma mater.





'Noodey' Jenkins today

Where is Jenkins today? Well, in one place is not the answer.

Playing in Europe for the past four years, Jenkins has traveled all over. In 2019, she was a member of the Australian Werribee team, averaging 21.9 points per game. However, before Werribee, she was in Finland, averaging 15 rebounds per game, which was the second highest in the league. Jenkins has also played in the Czech Republic and in Spain.

Today, she is a forward on the TFSE-MTK team in Budapest, Hungary. She is the league’s top player and best scorer, averaging 20 points per game and 11 rebounds. She had been voted Player of the Week. Her internet followers know her as “The Queen” because she rules the court, aggressive and sexy at the same time.

For Jenkins, GOAT really means Great On All Teams. Her childhood feistiness and high self-esteem with a commitment to perfection has coupled to create excellence.

Her role models are Lisa Leslie and Dennis Rodman. In fact, Jenkins’ rebounding style has been compared to Rodman’s, which is why in 2016 she was eligible for the WNBA draft, and she was invited to try out for the Olympic women’s team. Moreover, still being true to her Georgia roots, her favorite basketball team is the Atlanta Dream team, founded in 2008 by the WNBA.

In a recent Snapchat post, Jenkins writes, “Why would God bless something you haven’t committed yourself to? Get serious, disciplined, and consistent.” We all can live by these words.

Jenkins is not an only child. Growing up, she shared her space with her older sister Amie Newkirk and her two brothers Jonathan Newkirk and Jordan Jenkins, called her twin. They all love her, support her, and are extremely proud of her accomplishments.

In January 2020, Noodey flew home for a needed break. Hungary is 5,146 miles from Georgia, and it took her almost 11 hours, but there is no place like home.

In her own words, “I am beautifully made. I am celestially blessed. I am divinely guided.”



