Bulloch’s new elected officials sworn in, along with several continuing in office

For the swearing in of Bulloch County's elected officials — and a few for the larger Ogeechee Judicial Circuit — for the 2025–2028 term, family members, friends and fellow citizens filled the main courtroom at the historic Bulloch County Courthouse to standing-room only Monday morning. Judge Lorna DeLoach of Bulloch County Probate Court, who had taken the preparatory step of being sworn in for her own new term along with a few Superior Court and State Court officials 10 days earlier, officiated. After the Rev. Joe Eason of Trinity Baptist Church, Nevils, gave the opening prayer, Sheriff Noel J. Brown was the first to affirm the oaths of office and loyalty. In fact, there are two separate statements repeated or affirmed by every local elected official in Georgia.