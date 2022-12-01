Bulloch, state setting records for early voting participation

Like the rest of Georgia, Bulloch County voters are turning out in record numbers for in-person early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.





As of Wednesday afternoon, 4,935 registered Bulloch voters had cast their ballots in person, an average of 1,645 per day, in the elections office, according to Election Supervisor Shontay Jones. Jones said early voting turnout is on a record pace for a runoff election.





Also, Jones said an additional 661 absentee paper ballots have been returned out of 1,191 requested for the runoff and 21 military and overseas absentee ballots have been received.





In Bulloch County, early voting is available through Friday only in the elections office area in the County Annex, 113 North Main St., Statesboro. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Bulloch County’s 16 traditional precincts will be open for voting in the runoff on Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.





Across the state, Tuesday’s turnout of 300,588 voters almost eclipsed Monday’s record early voting total of 303,166, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. As of Wednesday morning, 770,745 voters have cast their in-person vote in the 2022 Runoff. The totals for Monday and Tuesday are well above previous records of 233,252 voters processed on the final day of Early Voting in the 2018 General Election, and 252,715 voting on the highest day of Early Voting in 2016.





“Georgia is a national leader in voter access and security,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We are having historic levels of turnout and those who want to vote are voting. We believe this level of voter participation is excellent, and we’ll keep working with counties to encourage them to open more early voting locations in the future.”





Long lines have been reported in metro areas. However, many metro area polling locations experienced little to no wait times. Clayton, Forsyth, Richmond, Gwinnett, Fulton, Dekalb, and Cobb are among the counties publishing wait times, and we encourage voters to check before going to the polls. The last day for in-person Early Voting is Friday, December 2nd. To find Early Voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.