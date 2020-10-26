Bulloch sees 31 new COVID cases since Friday

Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch County recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 17 over the weekend. The county has now recorded 3,085 COVID cases, which have resulted in 33 deaths and 143 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

While Wynn is pleased Bulloch County has experienced a consistent pattern of fewer cases, he cautioned residents to continue following the CDC recommended practices of wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large public gatherings.

In his report Monday, Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 13 patients, with five patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 128 people with probable COVID-19 and 136 with confirmed cases.

Georgia Southern continued to see a relatively small number of cases week-over-week, and actually saw a decline of five cases for the week of Oct. 19-25, dropping to 14 new cases after reporting 19 new cases for the week of Oct. 12–18. All of the new cases were on the Statesboro campus.

Georgia Southern will report again next Monday, Nov. 2.

Georgia reported 3,147 new cases over the weekend and 975 on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 351,881. Georgia reported 61 total deaths since Friday, including only one death on Sunday, raising the death toll to 7,827.

As of Monday afternoon, 225,434 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 8,669,894 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded no new cases on Monday. The schools system now has had a total of 115 COVID cases since Aug. 17.

Local colleges

East Georgia State College has not reported any new cases on any of its three campuses since last Wednesday. The college has had a total of 92 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported one new COVID cases on its campuses the week of Oct. 19–25. It was reported on the Bulloch County campus. The college has had a total of 37 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

OTC will report again next Monday, Nov. 2.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.