Bulloch resident tests positive for coronavirus

In his regular morning email, Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn announced Saturday that a Bulloch County resident had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“At 7:47 p.m. (Friday) evening, the Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency received word from the Georgia Department of Public Health that a Bulloch County resident had tested positive for the Covid-19/Coronavirus,” Wynn said in his email. “The person was diagnosed Friday in the afternoon. The Georgia DPH has launched an investigation into the details, so it is unlikely that this will be reflected on the map at dph.georgia.gov until Monday.”

A doctor’s office announced Thursday that a patient had tested positive for COVID-19 in its office on Tuesday, but Wynn was told by the Department of Health the patient was not a Bulloch County resident.

“This notice received (on Friday) from DPH should not be a surprise as we all knew it was here, it has just been confirmed,” Wynn said in the email. “This is a good time to review CDC guidelines on how you can protect yourself, your family, and your business.

“No need to panic. Supplies are getting through, so don’t rush out and stock up on supplies you probably already have.”

Wynn advised to follow CDC guidelines and to continue to practice social distancing, follow careful hygiene practices and stay home as much as possible.

When interacting with others, remain at least six feet apart. Wash hands regularly with antibacterial soap, use hand sanitizer, and if possible, use gloves and wear a mask when around potential exposure, he said.

A DPH specimen collection site is open at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds for referral-only people who have an ID number assigned by a medical practice or the DPH. Some local medical practices, along with other medical facilities, will also continue conducting COVID-19 testing.

Friday evening, state health officials announced that Georgia's confirmed coronavirus caseload had doubled in just three days to more than 2,190 people infected and 65 deaths.

More than 595,000 people have contracted the virus around the world and about 27,000 have died. While the U.S. now leads the world in reported infections, five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.