Bulloch records 35th COVID-19 death

Bulloch County recorded its 35th death from COVID-19 Thursday and 20 new cases in the past two days, said Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

In his report Friday, Wynn said the county has now recorded 3,245 total COVID cases, which have resulted in 35 deaths and 150 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March. Thursday’s death was an 85-year-old man with no comorbid conditions, he said.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for five COVID patients, with two patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 132 people with probable COVID-19 and 157 with confirmed cases.

While cases continue to remain mostly stable in Bulloch, the United States had more than 1,000,000 new COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive week, including a single-day record of 193,254 new cases on Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon, 253,769 Americans had died from coronavirus, 4,036 since Tuesday, and the U.S. had recorded 11,833,644 confirmed cases, 366,752 in the past two days, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.

With 11,594 new cases since Tuesday, including 5,430 reported the past two days – 2,550 on Thursday, 2,880 on Friday – Georgia now has 399,410 total cases. The report stated 26 confirmed deaths on Friday, raising the state’s total since the pandemic started to 8,591 deaths.

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools System has reported 17 new cases this week and has had a total of 171 COVID cases since Aug. 17.

Local colleges

Georgia Southern reported 27 cases for the week of Nov. 9–15. Fifteen of the 27 cases that week were reported on the Statesboro campus. Georgia Southern will report again on Monday.

East Georgia State College reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday. The college has had a total of 100 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

For the third consecutive week, Ogeechee Technical College reported no new COVID cases over the previous seven-day period and has had only one new case since Oct. 19. The college has had a total of 37 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17. OTC will report again on Monday.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.



