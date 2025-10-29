Bulloch Rec and Parks celebrates multiple honors

Bulloch County Recreation and Parks was recognized with several significant awards this week, honoring the department’s leadership, community commitment, and excellence in recreation services.

At the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) First District Annual Banquet October 22 in Sylvania, the department and staff members received the following distinctions:

• Connie Kight Award – Tiffany Burgess for her dedication and service to the Adults 50+ program.

• Sportsmanship Award – BCRP Department for the quality athletic events hosted for district and state tournaments.

• 25 Years of Service, GRPA District 1 – Kimberly Sharpe

• 20 Years of Service, GRPA District 1 – Mitch Stafford Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Director Dadrian Cosby, right, holds the Sportsmanship Award.

Additionally, Ronnie Melton and Kimberly Sharpe were officially installed as GRPA District 1 officers for the 2025 term, continuing Bulloch County’s strong representation in statewide recreation leadership.

The recognition continued on Thursday, October 23, during the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region event. Bulloch County Recreation and Parks received the Community Partner of the Year Award, celebrating impactful collaboration, enrichment programming, and service throughout the county.

Recreation Director Dadrian “Dee” Cosby expressed his gratitude for the week’s achievements:

"This has been a great week for our staff and department. As our staff continues with our philosophy of 'Big team, little me' mentality, we will continue to provide the best events, programs and activities possible.

"Congratulations to the staff who received honors this week and best wishes to those who will be taking on leadership roles in our District. I may wear glasses but my vision is 20/20 with the amazing opportunities I see coming for the Bulloch County community. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your family’s lives.

"Bulloch County Recreation and Parks remains committed to strengthening community well-being through quality programming, facilities, and partnerships that enrich the lives of residents of all ages"



