Bulloch making plans for Idalia

As of Monday evening, Idalia was moving north in the Gulf of Mexico with an expected turn to the northeast at a faster pace Tuesday, reaching Florida’s western coast as a dangerous major hurricane on Wednesday. After moving across Florida, the forecast had Idalia blowing through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday ordered emergency managers to activate state operations centers.

Wynn said the Bulloch County Emergency Operations Center would open Tuesday and at that time officials would have a better idea of Idalia’s track and would firm up response plans for when the storm moves through the area.

“We anticipate some limbs and possibly trees downed due to tropical storm winds and gusts,” Wynn said. “Power outages are likely to occur. They may be brief. They may be longer. Rain may be heavier in some areas, so if you don’t need to be on the roads, please shelter in place.”

Bulloch County Schools

According to an email from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for Bulloch County Schools, the school district is monitoring the track and severity of Idalia.

“Please monitor communications from the school district and local media for announcements about any possible changes to school schedules,” Greene said. “The school district's next update will be by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.”

Storm forecast

As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service is forecasting possible tropical storm conditions to begin Wednesday afternoon in the Bulloch area and last through the night. Winds may reach 40 mph, with gusts of 50 mph and higher. Rainfall may exceed six inches and could be more in localized areas.

A large swath of Florida is expected to experience impacts from Idalia, but the worst of what the storm has to offer will stretch from Tampa northward through the Big Bend region and into portions of the Panhandle.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.