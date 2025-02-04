Bulloch governments aren’t opting out of new ‘floating’ homestead exemption

So far, no local governing boards in Bulloch County have opted out of the special new “floating” homestead property tax exemption set in motion by 2024’s Georgia House Bill 581. So the county also remains eligible to create a new “Flexible” Local Option Sales Tax. Unless local governments opt out by March 1, one of the law’s provisions – enabled by a state constitutional amendment approved last fall by 62.9% of voters statewide, including 61.7% of Bulloch County voters – will create the offsetting exemption, rolling back increases in the taxable value of owner-occupied homes to the national inflation rate when local real estate markets soar higher.