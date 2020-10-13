Bulloch drops below key COVID marker

For the first time since June, Bulloch County dropped below a key marker from the Centers for Disease Control for seeing real reduction in the spread of COVID-19.

In his Tuesday report, Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch’s two-week average for total new cases was 96 per 100,000 residents, which meets the CDC’s and the Georgia Department of Health’s current goal of having an average of less than 100 new cases over a two-week period per 100,000 residents. It is the first time Bulloch has been below 100 since early June.

Bulloch County had two new cases reported Tuesday and has now recorded 2,966 COVID cases, which have resulted in 32 deaths and 135 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Also, Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 14 patients on Tuesday, with four patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 126 people with probable COVID-19 and 136 with confirmed cases, he said.

Georgia reported 1,021 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 333,304. Georgia reported 27 deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 7,454.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 215,476 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 7,829,476 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded no new cases among students and staff Tuesday and now has had a total of 101 COVID cases since Aug. 17..

Local colleges

Georgia Southern reported 14 total new cases for the week of Oct. 5–11, two more than the previous week. Twelve of the cases were on the Statesboro campus.

GS will report again on Monday, Oct. 19.

On Tuesday, East Georgia State College reported three new cases of COVID-19 – all on the Swainsboro campus. The college has had a total of 88 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported no new COVID cases on any of its campuses the week of Oct. 5-11. The college has had a total of 32 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

OTC will report again next Monday, Oct. 19.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.