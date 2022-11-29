Bulloch Development Authority elects Billy Allen board chair

The Development Authority of Bulloch County Board of Directors selected Billy Allen to serve as board chair and also elected new officers and approved two new board members. Allen previously served as vice chair and is a longtime Development Authority board member.

Other officers include Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal, who will serve as vice chair, and Beth Mathews will serve as Secretary-Treasurer. Tal Johnson and Greg Proctor have been approved as new board members.

Johnson is a CPA with Dabbs, Hickman, Hill & Cannon, and Proctor is general manager of Excelsior EMC.

In making the announcement, Benjy Thompson, DABC’s CEO, said, “We are fortunate to have such exceptional leadership, especially as we continue to grow and plan for the future.”

Within the past several months, the Development Authority has had several major announcements regarding companies selecting Bulloch County as a good place to call home, including Aspen Aerogels and Joon Georgia, Inc.

Earlier this year, DBAC was part of a four-county development authority joint effort that secured a regional win with Hyundai Motor Group, the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history.