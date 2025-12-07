Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in November by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





November 6

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken At Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed buildup on equipment. Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed potentially-hazardous foods cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed a prep top cooler with an ambient temperature above 41 degrees F. Do not use unit until its approved by health department for use. Unit must have an ambient temp of 40 degrees F or below. Observed foods and debris on and around equipment. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Pizza Hut, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 87

Observed pizza in a warmer hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Advised person in charge to discard. Observed pizza warmer with an ambient temp below 135 degrees F. Repair or replace pizza warmer. Observed hand sink with a leak in plumbing. Repair hand sink. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ The Saucy Shrimp, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed a hand-washing sink with a hose stored inside sink and straws stored inside hand sink at the bar. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items from sink. Hand-washing sinks shall only be used for hand-washing. Corrected on-site. Observed pest activity. Contact current pest control company and get treatment. Must forward treatment plan or receipt to health department. Inspector: Konadu.





November 7

➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 90

Observed potentially-hazardous foods holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; everything in prep-top cooler discarded. Correct by 11/07. Prep-top cooler not keeping food cold. Do not use this cooler to hold potentially-hazardous foods until repaired and inspected by the health department. Correct by 11/10. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





➤ Roundabout Cafe, 108 East Lee Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 97

Observed back door allowing light into facility. Advised person in charge to repair bottom of door to prevent pest entry. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Stilson Cafe, 8286 E Highway 80, Brooklet

▲ Score: 92

Observed a rag stored in the front hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; rag removed. Observed body gel/cooling gel stored in the walk-in cooler. Advised person in charge to keep personal chemicals/items stored separately from foods and facility items. Inspector: Konadu.





November 10

➤ Loco's Grill & Pub, 91 Brairwood Lane

▲ Score: 85

Observed tomatoes cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; tomatoes discarded. Discussed proper set up of an ice bath with person in charge. Observed fish improperly thawing in stagnant water in prep sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge turned faucet on. Observed small hole in wall next to dishwasher. Observed debris on the floor of walk-in freezer. Repair wall and clean floor. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Panda Express, 101 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 97

Observed facility without the previous inspection report posted. Observed single-service items — cups, containers and lids — stored in a manner that does not protect from contamination. Inspector: Konadu.





November 12

➤ McAlister's Deli Of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A

▲ Score: 96

Observed food debris in and around equipment. Clean. Observed food debris on floor and walls. Clean. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Archway Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed hand-washing station moved to an area that's not conveniently placed for workflow and without notifying the health department. For future reference, notify and obtain approval from health department before changing any priority foundation items or facility's layout. Observed hand-washing sink without paper towels. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced. Inspector: Konadu.