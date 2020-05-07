Bulloch COVID numbers slow to increase

Efforts to battle COVID-19 in Bulloch County are keeping the increase in cases to a crawl, but with the coronavirus resurging in some areas, people need to continue with precautions, said Ted Wynn, director of Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency.

“While statewide numbers for confirmed COVID-19 positive citizens appear to be only slightly up, another hot spot is emerging in Hall Count,” he said. “The Governor will be standing up a mobile medical unit to support them in their efforts. “

According to CBS News, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there were 1,882 confirmed COVID – 19 cases in Hall Count, with 27 deaths.

Bulloch County still stands at 42 confirmed cases, although over the weekend the DPH listed that number as 43. Wynn said the numbers appearing on the DPH website changed back to 42, likely due to “reporting or addressing error.” Two of those 42 cases ended in death and nine were hospitalized.

He said to expect the numbers to rise because more testing is being done. Across Georgia, the DPH reported 217,303 tests conducted. “That is 13,166 more tests than (Wednesday,” he said Thursday. “Very good. We can expect an increase in some of the numbers, although today’s numbers showed only a slight tick upward.”

Thursday there were no COVID-19 positive patents at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, and Bulloch County EMS had transported no patients with coronavirus symptoms since Wednesday. To date, EMS has transported a total of 20 probable and 5 confirmed patients the EMS has transported, he said. EMS was expected to pick up additional personal protective equipment for EMTs from Waycross Friday.

Keep up with social distancing

Wynn said county officials work daily to keep up momentum in the fight against the virus. Planning, new ideas and encouraging continued social distancing and sanitary precautions can possibly keep the numbers slow in Bulloch, he said.

With summer upon us, many residents look forward to social gatherings and events, bit with the COVID-19 issues, things will be different. Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency “is consulting with several groups holding large venues over the summer,” Wynn said. “Public health will be consulted for guidance.”

As the “new normal” evolves, others in the area are still working to meet needs. The Bulloch County Board of Education is now serving over 5,300 meals (one breakfast and one lunch per student) a day. The specimen collection site at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds on Hwy. 67 continues taking samples for COVID-19 testing, and they are “exploring ideas to increase numbers being tested,” he said.

Statewide, the DPH reported Thursday morning there were 31,193 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,795 hospitalized, 1,354 admitted to intensive care units, and a total of 1,332 deaths.

The Georgia COVID-19/Confirmed Hotline is (844) 442-2681.

