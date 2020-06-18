Bulloch COVID-19 cases now at 119

Four more positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Bulloch County Thursday, bringing the total to 119.

Since the end of March, Bulloch County has seen three coronavirus-related deaths and a total of 14 hospitalizations, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

There were eight patients with COVID-19 being treated Thursday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Testing is available at no charge, but appointments must be made before arrival.

The local SPOC/Specimen Point of Collection site is located at the Bulloch County Health Department at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro. To make an appointment, call 855-473-4374.

The Statewide COVID-19/Confirmed Hotline is (844) 442-2681