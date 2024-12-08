Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





October 3

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup in reach-in warmer, ovens. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed reach-in coolers with internal temperatures of 60 degrees F. Do not use coolers until serviced and operating as designed and inspected by the health department. Email or call (912) 764-5969 when repairs are complete. Correct by 10/11. Waste receptacle in employee restroom must have lid. Replace light bulbs that are out in food prep and storage areas. Correct by 10/11. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





➤ Portal Elementary School, 328 Grady Street, Portal

▲ Score: 99

Covered trash receptacle must be available in employee bathroom. Correct by 10/11. Replace lights in food prep/storage areas as well as employee restroom. Correct by 10/11. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Portal High School, 27245 Highway 80 West, Portal

▲ Score: 99

Employee restroom door must be self-closing (and closed.) Replace lights in walk-in cooler and vent hood. Correct by 10/11. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed buildup in ovens. Observed debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed food with expired discard dates. Observed floors with buildup. Observed seal missing at bottom of rear door. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ William James Middle School, 18201 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 99

Replace inoperable lights in food prep and storage areas: vent hood, walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer. Inspector: Jump.





October 4

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in ovens. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup in combi oven. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119, Brooklet

▲ Score: 96

Observed personal food items stored near other food items for service. Observed food debris in ovens. Inspector: Thomas.





October 7

➤ Langston Chapel Schools, 156 Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed hand sink with no paper towels. Corrected on-site; towels restocked. Lights under vent hood must be shielded, coated or otherwise shatter-resistant. Correct by 10/18. Observed missing and inoperable light bulbs inside vent hood. Light intensity must be at least 50 foot candles (540 lux) at a surface where a food service employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders or saws where employee safety is a factor. Correct by 10/18. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.





October 8

➤ Georgia Ice, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A27

▲ Score: 98

Single-use cups must be stored to prevent contamination. Use protective sleeve or dispenser. Observed food residue inside freezer. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Inspector: Jump.





➤ La Casita, 8091 Burkhalter Road

▲ Score: 85

Observed uncovered food items in coolers. Observed potentially-hazardous food items not held at 41 degrees F or below. Food item was discarded. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris on walk-in freezer floor. Observed broken/detached cover tile in walk-in freezer. Observed employees' personal items/cups inside walk-in cooler and on food prep surfaces. Corrected on-site; items moved to designated locations. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Papa John’s Pizza, 620 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed food residue on can opener, utensils and cutting board. Observed debris on floors under shelving, some food splatter on walls. Repair back door seal to keep pests out. Correct by 10/18. Inspector: Thomas





➤ Sonic At Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed buildup on freezer lid. Observed food debris on shelves and behind equipment. Observed leaks at hand sink and other plumbing fixtures/pipes. Observed floors in disrepair throughout facility. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed dust and buildup on fan in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Starbucks Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 91

Observed hand sink without paper towels. Observed reach-in coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed reach-in coolers with buildup and food debris. Observed food debris behind equipment on counters. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ The Saucy Shrimp - Mobile, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 85

Observed no running cold or hot water to wash hands. Provide water supply to wash hands properly. Correct by 10/17. Observed no water supply provided to truck. Water under pressure shall be provided to all fixtures, equipment and non-food equipment that is required to use water except that water supplied as specified under Department of Public Health rules to a temporary food service operation or in response to a temporary interruption of a water supply need not be under pressure. Correct by 10/17. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed flies in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.





October 9

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed a rag and dumped ice in hand-washing sinks. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items. Observed a container of burgers on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed item(s) off of the floor. Observed walk-in freezer floor with foods and debris. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 93

Observed buildup on back of slicer blade. Observed food debris at bottom of bun holder. Observed buildup and mold on seals at reach-in cooler. Observed buildup and food debris on bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed sour cream and house-made potentially-hazardous sauces/condiments cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Observed minor debris on wall and floors. Observed areas of wall not in good condition. Observed buildup on ceiling vents in food service areas. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 10/12. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed pink organic matter on ice machine baffle. Corrected on-site; baffle was cleaned and sanitized. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Mellow Mushroom, 1098 Bermuda Run Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed sanitizer in dish machine with excessive sanitizer ratio. Chlorine ppm should be between 50-100 ppm. Observed debris/damage to can opener blade. Replace blade. Observed pizza pans stored on floor behind shelves. Observed cardboard being used as shelf liner in beer cooler. All surfaces must be non-porous; smooth and easily cleanable. Observed excessive water dripping from prep top/reach-in/drawer cooler. Get maintenance for cooler to prevent excessive sweating. Observed debris on shelving throughout facility. Observed debris in bottom of coolers. Observed debris underneath shelving and equipment. Observed exposed insulation on hot water heater pipes. Observed missing weather strip on back door. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





➤ Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed foods stored with 7-day discard date. Foods must be labeled with 7-day date by which foods must be consumed or discarded. Need chlorine test strips to test dishwasher. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed multiple foods above 41 degrees F in a prep top cooler. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed a prep top cooler with an ambient temperature of 50 degrees F. Repair to cold-hold at 41 degrees F or below and call the health department to recheck unit. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Sports Bar Frill & Lounge, 2390 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Advised person in charge to keep paper towels stocked at hand-washing station at all times. Observed minor buildup on ice machine baffle. Advised person in charge to clean and sanitize front and back of baffle. Observed damaged tile by ware-washing area. Inspector: Konadu.