Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





September 18

➤ Huey's Of Statesboro, 232 South Main Street

▲ Score: 85

Observed crab cakes and pasta cold-holding with temperatures above 41 degrees F. Foods discarded, but cooling unit under flat top must not be used to hold potentially-hazardous foods until serviced and operating at regulation temperatures. Cooling unit must be inspected by the health department after repair. Observed buttermilk wash with internal temperature at 51 degrees F. Cooling unit was missing pans and may have been left open. Corrected on-site; buttermilk wash was discarded. Observed rice left on counter with internal temperature of 56 degrees F. Corrected on-site; rice discarded. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods held past 7-day discard dates. Corrected on-site; out of date foods discarded. Observed potentially-hazardous foods not dated and dated with longer than seven days discard date. Potentially-hazardous foods which are held in establishment longer than 24 hours shall be marked with 7-day discard date by which item must be consumed or discarded. Prep date counts as day one. For example, if something is prepped on Thursday, 9/18, it must be consumed or discarded by the end of day on Wednesday, 9/24. Corrected on-site. Wall partition in server area near hand-washing sink must be either sealed or painted so that it is smooth and easily cleanable. Clean under flat top, grill, walls and floors behind cooking and cooling equipment. Vent hood needs to be cleaned or serviced to prevent from dripping grease on cooking/cooling equipment. Employee drinks must not be stored in coolers with facility's foods. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





September 22

➤ Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, 162 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ The Taj, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

▲ Score: 89

Observed front hand-washing sink blocked with a rack of cups stored on top of the sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed rack of cups. Observed cloth towel hung above hand-washing sink for hand drying. Staff member stated that the cloth towel was used multiple times for hand drying. Corrected on-site; cloth towels removed. Cloth towels cannot be used by multiple staff members and hung for repeated use. Only use single-service hand-drying provisions. Observed improper cooling of foods in a prep top cooler. After prep, foods must cool in shallow, unlidded containers. Advised person in charge to prep foods after closing for adequate cooling of prepped foods. Observed utensils stored in stagnant water. Observed debris and spices on rack liner. Inspector: Konadu.





September 23

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 94

Observed food handler with her hair not restrained. Hair should be pulled back with visor. Observed buildup and food debris on bottom of reach-in cooler. Clean units. Observed personal items on prep equipment. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Sushi With Gusto, 97 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 93

Observed uncovered food items. Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in cooler. Observed buildup on floors. Observed damage and paint missing on floors. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





➤ Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place, 105 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 90

Observed items/utensils in the hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items. Observed organic matter on ice machine baffle. Observed buildup on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and sanitized can opener blade. Observed light out under vent hood. Person in charge stated light would be repaired soon. Inspector: Konadu.





September 24

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 77

Observed ware-wash employee come from outside with gloved hands and begin washing dishes and operating the dishwasher without washing hands and changing gloves. Always change gloves and wash hands between task changing. Observed dumped ice in hand-washing sink in back/service area. Advised Person in charge that the hand-washing sink shall only be used for hand washing. Observed potentially-hazardous foods cold-holding above 41 degrees F in prep top. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp foods discarded. Observed prep top cooler with an ambient temperature of 49 degrees F. Do not use until unit is repaired to cold-hold at 41 degrees F or below. Must call the health department for approval to use prep top. It is recommended that ambient temp is 38 degrees F or below. Inspector: Konadu.





September 25

➤ Wild Wing Cafe, 52 Aspen Heights Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed potentially-hazardous food held past 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; expired food was discarded. Observed condensation and accumulations in walk-in cooler. Keep cooler closed to prevent condensation from forming or if problem persists, have unit serviced. Inspector: Inspector: Jump.





September 29

➤ Sonic Drive In, 322 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed hand-washing sink dirty from dumping something in it. Hand-washing sinks may only be used for washing hands and no other purpose. Observed walk-in freezer and multiple reach-in coolers with heavy ice and frost buildup. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers. Toilet room door must be kept fully closed at all times, except for cleaning. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Texas Roadhouse, 24034 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 87

Observed personal drinking cup without a lid or straw stored in the steak walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; discarded. Observed steak in a reach-in drawer cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Cooler was turned off and person in charge turned unit back on. Inspector: Konadu.





September 30

➤ Holiday Pizza, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed improper cooling of chicken with a lidded container collecting condensation. Leave foods partially-lidded during the cooling process. Inspector: Konadu.