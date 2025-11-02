Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





October 1

➤ Emmy's Bubble Tea Lounge, 1100 Brampton Avenue Unit H

▲ Score: 96

Observed hot-holding unit for corn dogs without an internal thermometer. Observed debris on floor in between equipment in prep area. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Gus Mart, 250 Forest Drive/P.O. Box 7992

▲ Score: 99

Observed facility with expired sanitizing test strips stored at the 3-compartment sink. Order new testing strips. Inspector: Konadu.





October 3

➤ Mellow Mushroom, 1098 Bermuda Run Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed a personal drinking cup without a lid or straw stored on a food prep surface. Corrected on-site; cup discarded. Observed utensils stored in the bar's hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items. Observed degreaser spray stored next to a container of flour. Corrected on-site; degreaser removed. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed single-service items without protection from contamination. Observed food debris on countertops. Observed roaches in cabinets. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





October 6

➤ Azul on Gentilly, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Aaron Jump.





➤ Chattanooga Subway #18965, 12399 U.S. Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 96

Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced paper towels. Inspector: Konadu.





October 7

➤ AfricaBoro, 140 West Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed small openings in floors and walls. Person in charge agrees to seal all openings. Will follow up. Correct by 10/10. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Boro the Hatchet, 19 East Vine Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Jump.





➤ Fordham's Farmhouse Restaurant, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 91

Observed macaroni & cheese in a warmer hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Zaxby's, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris and ice buildup inside reach-in freezer. Received customer complaint of possible food borne illness. Discussed process flow with person in charge and all temperatures were within regulation for all items. Inspector: Jump.





October 8

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28656, 3039 West Northside Drive

▲ Score: 87

Observed hand sink without paper towels. Observed coolers without internal thermometers. Observed food debris in bread units. Observed food debris and buildup in ovens. Observed food debris and buildup on shelves. Observed food debris and buildup in reach-in coolers. Observed evidence of sewage backup in bathrooms. Sewage disposal must be repaired and water/sewage cleaned up off floors. Observed food debris and buildup on floors throughout the facility. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ It's Thyme, 2354 IG Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 85

Observed grime on soda nozzles. Clean and sanitize daily. Observed scallops and raw shell eggs cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Discussed with person in charge proper cooling methods. Recommended using time as a public health control for raw shell eggs. Keep prep top cooler closed to keep cool ambient temperature. Discard all foods out of temp. Inspector: Konadu.





October 9

➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed chemicals being stored by clean dishes. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed chemicals. Observed a hole in the wall next to the walk-in freezer. Repair wall. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Georgia Ice, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A27

▲ Score: 95

Observed bleach spray bottle stored on rack next to packaged brownies/cakes. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed the bleach spray bottle. Observed floors that were sticky. Clean floors. Inspector: Konadu.





October 16

➤ Chow Time, 408 Northside Drive Suite 8

▲ Score: 90

Observed a hand-washing station without soap. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced soap. Observed multiple foods stored uncovered in reach-in coolers and reach-in freezers. Corrected on-site; person in charge covered foods. Advised person in charge to cover and protect foods against contamination when not in use. Observed grime on can opener blade. Advised person in charge to clean and sanitize can opener blade. Inspector: Konadu.