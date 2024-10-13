Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





August 23

➤ Gators & Gypsies, 19 East Vine Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Laura Robinson.





➤ Georgia Southern University Golf Course, 1031 Golf Club Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed CFSM certificate with expiration date of 05/24. Renew and email to Laura within 30 days. Observed container stored in hand sink. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Huey Magoo's, 141 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 97

Observed food handler with hair not properly restrained. Advised person in charge to go over proper hair restraint procedures with staff.

Inspector:Adreanna Konadu.





August 24

➤ Splash in the Boro Snack Shack, 1388 Highway 24/P.O. Box 408

▲ Score: 93

Observed thermometer in hot-hold with an inaccurate minimum temperature for holding unit. Observed accumulations in hot-hold unit. Observed accumulations in reach-in cooler. Observed flies and roaches in facility. Inspector: Robinson.





August 27

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 82

Observed buildup on soda machine nozzles. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 09/06. Observed cooked chicken wings, guacamole, cooked ribs, raw beef cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food items still within corrective action time frame were cooled to an appropriate temperature. Other items discarded by person in charge. Observed fly activity in front service area and main cooking area. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 08/30. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





August 28

➤ Dunkin Donuts, 147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed foods at the sushi bar being stored uncovered. Corrected on-site; foods covered. Observed canned lychee not in original container without common name or expiration date. Corrected on-site; person in charge labeled and dated item. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Orchid Cuisine, 1525 Fair Road Suite 104

▲ Score: 88

Observed a bowl being stored in hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; bowl removed. Observed foods being stored uncovered on sushi bar. Advised person in charge to cover all foods when not in use. Observed bowls being used as scoop in reach-in drawer for raw meats. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed bowls. Inspector: Konadu.