Bulloch County restaurant inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 17

➤ Chick-fil-A, GSU Union, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris accumulated on non-food contact surfaces. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ IHOP #4461, 24187 U.S. 80 East

▲ Score: 91

Observed gravy in hot-holding unit stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed food debris in top of microwave. Clean food contact surface. Observed foods in reach-in cooler stored past discard date. Discard all non-potentially-hazardous foods after seven day. Observed water holding and debris on floors. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed food debris build-up on outside of equipment. Clean equipment. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ McDonald's, 611 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed hand-washing sink without paper towels. All hand-washing sinks must have paper towels or hand-drying devices. Observed uncovered food when not in use. Omelete eggs’ container uncovered. All foods must be covered when not in use. Observed mayo in walk-in cooler not covered. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ Ole Times Country Buffet, 24033 Highway 80 East ▲ Score: 92

Observed foods in meat cooler stored uncovered on rack. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Observed dish machine with sanitizing temperature of 161 degrees F. Dish machine must reach 180 degrees F during sanitizing cycle. Observed dishes stacked wet to dry. Stagger dishes during drying process. Observed freezer and cooler with chipped/rusted paint on doors. All food on non-food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water/debris on floors and equipment. Clean floors, walls, ceilings and outside of equipment. Observed dust build-up on ventilation hood system filters. Clean vent hood filters. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Statesboro Head Start, 150 Williams Road

▲ Score: 89

Observed employee drink stored on prep-top surfaces around food. Observed employee drink without proper lid and straw. All drinks must have a lid and straw. Observed no paper towels at hand-washing sink. All hand-washing sinks must have drying devices. Observed debris in top of microwave. Observed dented can in dry storage with other cans. Inspector: Smith.





Sept. 18

➤ Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 94

Observed no paper towels at hand-washing sink. All hand-washing sinks must have paper towels. Inspector: Smith.

➤ PepperJack's Deli & Grill, 83 Parrish Street, Portal ▲ Score: 95

Observed debris in microwave. All food contact surfaces must be clean. Observed debris on cooler door handles. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Portal Elementary School, 328 Grady Street, Portal

▲ Score: 99

Observed employee items on shelf in walk-in cooler by customer food items. Employee items must be separated from other food items. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Portal High School, 27245 Highway 80 West, Portal

▲ Score: 91

Observed walk-in cooler temping to 46 degrees F. Non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or lower. Coolers holding hazardous foods must hold food at 41 degrees F or lower. Inspector: Smith.





Sept. 21

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 94

Observed debris in oven. Observed personal items mixed in with other food items in reach-in cooler. Designate personal items area. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Observed single-service articles not properly protected with plastic sleeve or inverted. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Observed no choking poster in dining room. Inspector: Smith.

➤ The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed personal drinks stored above food prep-top surfaces; corrected on-site. Observed personal drinks without proper lid and straw. Inspector: Smith.





Sept. 22

➤ Burger King #14614, 602 Fair Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed food uncovered (mayo) when not in use. All foods must be covered when not in use. Observed foods uncovered in walk-in cooler (patties). All foods must be covered when not in use. Observed debris in microwave. Clean food contact surfaces. Observed single-service lid with food debris. All single-service articles must be protected. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Days Inn, 616 Fair Road ▲ Score: 95

Observed no certified food safety manager on file. Facility must have a CFSM on file. Observed inspection from 12/18 on file. Most recent inspection must be posted. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Pineland Bulloch Adult Day Services/New Beginnings, 515 Denmark Street Suite 1800

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Sept. 23

➤ Emma's, 455 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 86

Observed reach-in cooler temping at 57 degrees F with non-potentially-hazardous foods. All coolers containing non-potentially-hazardous foods must hold at 41 degrees F or lower. Observed cleaning products stored on prep-top surface and below with clean plates. All cleaning products must be stored away from food and food-prep surfaces when not in use. Observed debris build-up under equipment. Observed food debris on freezer on floor. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken at Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed debris in bottom of walk-in freezer. Clean bottom of freezer. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Clean bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed grease buildup on ventilation hood covers. Clean hood covers. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Ruby Tuesday #3191, 724 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 96

Observed debris in microwave. Clean food contact surface. Observed organic matter in ice machine. Inspector: Moore.

— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



