Bulloch County Black History Month 2022

By Vicki McCormick Lewis, M.Ed.

Language Arts/Portal High School

What does Ernest F. Lovett, Sr. have in common with Sir Isaac Newton, George Washington Carver, and three U.S. presidents?

He had a posthumous birth and was born after his father’s death to Emma-Jane Lovett Kettles (known as “Mutt”) and the late Rufus Lovett.

After succumbing to the heat of the sugar cane fields in Belle Glade, Florida, Rufus was returned to Portal. Ernest and his siblings often heard “Mutt” share the story of traveling with the undertaker for over nine hours to bring her husband back home for burial. She was six months pregnant with Ernest at the time.

Lovett’s posthumous birth would make him the most sought after “doctor” in Portal when parents followed the old wives tale and requested that he blow into their child’s mouth to heal the thrush/thrash.

“Although they lacked a biological father,” Lovett’s daughter Veronica Lovett Evans states, “Daddy and his siblings received an abundance of love and guidance from uncles and aunts. He understood the importance of supporting family and dropped out of school in 10th grade to help his step-father, Rev. H.K. Kettles, work the farm.

According to Evans, young Ernest pursued big city employment opportunities, but was barely settled before being summoned home to help pay delinquent taxes that would save the Kettles farm and estate, property that has remained in the family since the late 1800s.

Curious about the pretty new girl in town, Lovett was introduced to Aselue “Frizz” Maynard. They were soon wed and became parents to Dianne, James, Renee, Ernest, Jr., Frank, Alvin, Veronica, Lisa and Clint.

Evans said, “God put His hands upon the land and upon Daddy’s hands. He planted an abundance of crops such as tobacco, cotton, corn, soybeans, peas and beans. Before he retired from farming, his produce and livestock were in high demand.”

Renee Murray, Lovett’s daughter and primary health-care manager adds, “Today he owns and operates a successful stucco construction company that serves the Fort Lauderdale/Miami Beach area, but my oldest brother James (known as Baba) was taught how to maintain the farm while daddy worked construction. Before James was even in junior high school, he would go into the fields after school and work until dark.”

Portal’s Paradise Estates

Hired by developer, Harry Adcock, Lovett helped build homes in Portal’s Paradise Estates. Not only did Lovett learn the trade, he saw a future in the building industry and soon started Lovett Construction Company. He built many homes including a residence for his mother and one for his growing family. Lovett eventually mastered several areas of construction and drew custom plans for professionals.

He did not overlook those who were in need of affordable housing and often renovated distressed properties to rent or sell. His skills were even summoned by the United States Navy when he built homes in St. Mary’s on the Kings Bay military base.

Lovett’s son, Frankie said, “Daddy educated many men in construction and business management; he taught concrete finishing, carpentry, painting, paint mixing, and landscaping.”

Evans stressed her father’s impressive accomplishments, “Let me remind you that my father had no more than a tenth-grade education, but he was a man of many talents. He is credited with building (what is today known as) one of the first subdivisions with durable, single-family four sided brick homes. He was also a plumber, electrician, painter and custom cabinet builder. His desire and ability to think, listen and learn quickly are extraordinary!

“In the early 1970s, after building homes for many prominent clients, Daddy decided to build a modern home for his family of seven children at the time. By any standards, it was a huge house, but for an African American man, it was unheard of. Our house boasted a variety of modern amenities, and daddy was mortgage-free because he paid for it as he built it.”

Larry Motes, long time Portal resident said, “I’ve known Ernest Lovett for nearly 50 years. He is one of the biggest assets we have in the Portal community. We have worked together on many occasions; I often installed HVAC systems in the homes he built.”

Gregory Percell, Sr., general contractor, credits Lovett with teaching him everything he knows about the profession.

“I worked for Mr. Lovett for over 10 years. Not only is he smart, but he is also wise. He advised me to learn all aspects of carpentry. He was more like a father figure than a boss and inspired me to commit myself to a career in home improvement. I worked with him to build his back porch. We kept expanding it because he wanted it big enough for his entire family to enjoy when they all got together.”

Lovett took parenting very seriously and had high expectations for his children. They were required to be up and out of bed before 8 a.m. (even during summer months) and they were not allowed to hold jobs while in school. His children were employed at home and could earn money for completing chores such as cutting wood, picking and selling peas and working in construction.

An example for his children

Larry Lanier, owner of Portal’s IGA, has known Lovett for years and admires the example that he set for his children.

“He’s a fine man who worked hard all his life to provide for his family. All his young’uns learned how to work because they watched him and his wife work. They are respectful and respected people. That’s his son Clint who owns Baby CJs Rib Shack.”

Evans confirms, “He gained the trust of his children by consistently providing, working hard for his family and succeeding as an entrepreneur. He did what was necessary to get the job done. If it meant getting up at 5 a.m. to plow the fields, working in the rain to get a crop planted, butchering a hog to put meat in the freezer for the winter, or working in the cold to finish a construction job – he did it! He taught us to be productive, so it was easy for us to “get on our own and own our own.”’

Mary Coleman Owens, Portal Middle School science and language arts teacher, graduated from Portal High School in 1988 with two of Lovett’s children, Alvin and Veronica. Coleman-Owens knows Mr. Lovett to be a hardworking man and dedicated father.

“I also admired him for being an entrepreneur and land owner. Back then, you didn’t have many black men who owned and rented properties. He was a great role model – not just for his family, but for people in the community as well.”

Evans recalls that her dad purchased encyclopedia sets, medical books, Bible history books and reading books for his family. Lovett children often welcomed classmates into their home to use those resources. Portal residents were also known to visit the Lovett property to play basketball, fish, enjoy a cookout or just to sit awhile. The Lovett Pond House, a shared vision of Lovett and his wife Frizz, has been used by family and community members for reunions and parties, as well as Georgia Southern University retreats.

Aselue ‘Frizz’ Lovett

Aselue “Frizz” Lovett is described by her children as an extraordinary wife and mother before cancer took her life at the age of 55. Lovett had lost his wife of 36 years, but he rallied his children with seven words, “Let us have love, peace and unity.” The family was again devastated with the loss of Lovett’s second oldest son and namesake, Ernest F. Lovett Jr.

“Through huge losses, his personal shortcomings and mistakes, he has remained resilient and positive,” States Evans. “Although he is a Bible scholar, he does not verbally quote scriptures to prove his Bible knowledge. He has, however, hidden the words of God in his heart and has allowed them to direct him. Even today, Renee often documents Daddy’s Bible commentary which continues to teach and guide us.”

Since becoming home-bound due to a back injury and stoke, Lovett’s dedicated children have provided 24 hour care. Ms. Roxie Williams, loves working with Lovett.

“I have learned so much from Mr. Ernest. He’s a kind man who loves his family. He has a peaceful spirit, a great sense of humor, and never complains. When he’s in pain, he’ll call on God through a spiritual, “Come by here my Lord, come by here … Ernest needs you Lord, come by here …”