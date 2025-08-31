Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





August 12

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 82

Observed buildup of pink organic matter on ice machine baffle and bar nozzles. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent buildup. Observed TCS foods cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on site; foods discarded. Observed boxes of food on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Keep all foods stored six inches above the ground. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





August 13

➤ Brewed Awakenings, 8741 Highway 301 South Unit C

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Southern Sons Mini Donuts, 4195 Williams Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Southern Sons Mini Donuts (Mobile), 4195 Williams Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Konadu.





August 14

➤ Bites in the Boro, 1302 Statesboro Place Circle

▲ Score: 97

Observed pico de gallo improperly cooling in the walk-in cooler inside a lidded container. Spoke with person in charge about proper cooling procedures. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Boro Sno, Base of Operation and Mobile, 413 South Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed ice cream scoops being stored in stagnant water. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed scoops. Inspector: Konadu.





August 18

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 81

Observed a container of moldy fish stored in a reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded. Person in charge states that the fish was a personal dish. Discussed with person in charge that personal foods must be stored separate from facility foods. Corrected on-site. Observed organic matter on ice machine baffle. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and sanitized baffle. Observed several temperature-controlled foods held past 7-day discard dates. Advised person in charge to discard foods older than seven days. Inspector: Konadu.





August 20

➤ Boro Bagel Company, 23 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed tater tots hot-holding in a warmer cabinet at below 135 degrees F. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ The Painted Chef, 22 Bulloch Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed foods stored in the reach-in units not labeled with 7-day dates for discard. Discard foods older than seven days. Observed doors that are not self-closing. Inspector: Konadu.





August 21

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 92

Observed ready-to-eat apples not covered and protected from contamination. Ready-to-eat fruits shall be wrapped or placed in baggies to protect the fruit from potential contamination. Observed breakfast gravy improperly cooling in a container with a closed lid collecting condensation. Allow foods to cool uncovered until it reaches 41 degrees F. Observed damage to baseboards and walls in prep area. Inspector: Konadu.