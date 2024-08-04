Bulloch County schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday; System will announce Tuesday evening if classes will be held Wednesday

Statement from Bulloch County Schools System:

"Bulloch County Schools will be closed on Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday Aug. 6, for employees and students due to Tropical Storm Debby.

"All athletics and after school events are also cancelled.

"An update about Wednesday’s school schedule will be determined and announced by 6 p.m., on Tuesday."

Statement from Georgia Southern University:

"Georgia Southern University will reduce operations on Monday, Aug. 5 due to Tropical Storm Debby:

Monday, Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. - Armstrong Campus in Savannah and the Liberty Campus

Monday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. - Statesboro Campus

"Only essential personnel should be on campus from Monday, Aug. 5, at the times noted above through Wednesday, Aug. 7. The university will return to normal operations on Thursday, Aug. 8, pending an 'all clear.'

"Information on the university’s operations is posted to the University Alert Center at GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert"

Statement from Ogeechee Technical College:

"All indications are that a significant severe weather event is likely to unfold across the Southeast this week.

"The safety of the campus community is our top priority. Campuses will be open and operate normally Monday, August 5, but all campuses will be closed Tuesday, August 6.

"The college will assess conditions and make an announcement regarding further closures on Tuesday afternoon.

"'Enrollment Blitz" will be rescheduled to Tuesday, August 13."

Statement from Statesboro STEAM:

"Statesboro STEAM Academy will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to the threat and the impending effects of Tropical Storm Debby."

Statement from Bible Baptist Christian Academy:

"Bible Baptist Christian Academy has announced that the school and daycare will adjust operation hours this week due to expected impacts of Tropical Storm Debby.

"Both the school and daycare will be closed on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 for students and staff. The decision to close the school has been made in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families.

"During the closure, all school-related activities, including extracurricular programs and events, will also be canceled.

"Parents and guardians are encouraged to check the school’s information system and social media channels on Facebook and Instagram for the latest information and updates regarding the closure and the resumption of school activities."

Both Bulloch Academy and Trinity Christian School have Open Houses scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Trinity Christian posted on its Facebook page that it would make an announcement by 11:30 a.m. Monday if the Open House would go on as planned.

Bulloch Academy had not posted any announcement as of 7 p.m. Sunday.