Bulloch County Schools hold annual Recruitment Fair

Bulloch County Schools held its annual Employee Recruitment Fair Saturday, Feb. 8, in the cafeteria of Statesboro High School.

Open to anyone interested in a career with Bulloch County Schools, either as an educator or support staff, 165 people attended the fair to learn more about immediate openings and future openings either as an educator or support staff.

A representative from Southeast Bulloch High School gives some materials about job openings at the school to a Recruitment Fair attendee.



The trade show-like atmosphere featured more than 25 booths that showcased each of the school district's 15 schools, two of the learning programs, major departments, and more. Each booth was staffed with a school's or department's leadership teams. The fair was an opportunity to meet hiring principals and supervisors who make the hiring decisions, ask questions, and help them put a face with the name.

For those who were unable to attend Saturday’s event, interested applicants may see job listings, complete online applications and see pay scales and benefits at bullochschools.org/jobs