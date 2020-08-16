Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in July and August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





July 27

➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris and crumbs in reach-in freezer. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ McAlister's Deli Of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A

▲ Score: 93

Observed personal drink without lid and straw. Observed personal drink stored above food contact surfaces. Observed single-use cups stored without protective plastic sleeve. Observed cutting board with grooves and not easily cleanable. Observed build-up of food debris on bottoms of reach-in cooler/freezer. Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 77

Observed scoop down in cheese; corrected on-site. Chili or sausage gravy not reaching 135 degrees F; corrected on-site. Observed out-of-temperature tomatoes in counter cooler. Corrected on-site; tomatoes were discarded. Keep all reach-in coolers free of debris. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

Reinspection score: 96 (July 27)

Observed uncovered sausage gravy; corrected on-site. Inspector: Randall.





July 29

➤ Vandy's BBQ, Statesboro Mall

▲ Score: 94

Observed debris and organic matter on ice machine. Clean food contact surface. Observed store-made sauces stored in manufacturer condiment containers. Observed cutting boards and prep bar cutting surface with deep knife markings. All equipment and utensils must be smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Randall.





July 31

➤ 180 Fitness, 4 College Plaza

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Barberitos, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 76

Observed soap dispenser not working at hand sink. Observed no paper towels at hand sink. Observed dried food debris on can opener blade. Observed potentially-hazardous food items held higher than 41 degrees F. Observed a dented can in rear storage area. Observed grease, food debris and buildup on table shelves under grill. Observed food debris and dirt on table shelves in rear kitchen area. Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Bigma's Soul Food Restaurant, 673 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed debris in microwave. Clean food contact surface. Observed cups not in protective sleeve. Observed damaged freezer door. Observed peeling floor in food storage. Observed grease buildup on vent hood filter. Inspector: Moore.

➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 98

In-use utensil in food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container; corrected on-site. Observed leaking ceiling and molded tiles. Maintenance needed immediately. Repair busted light shield. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 79

Observed reach-in cooler not properly holding temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Non-potentially-hazardous food removed. Repair/replace cooler. Observed food service workers with false fingernails at inappropriate length. Observed food service workers not wearing hair restraints. Observed cooler door on two reach-in coolers not sealing properly. Repair cooler seals. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in coolers. Clean non-food contact surface. Observed gray water backing into kitchen; slow to drain. Voluntary closure enforced until drains are repaired. Observed toilet in women's restroom leaking/backing up on to floor. Repair toilet. Observed tiles in walk-in freezer breaking away from wall. Repair tile flooring. Debris observed throughout. Clean all floors, walls, ceilings and equipment. Observed back door not sealing properly to prevent pests from entering restaurant. Repair/replace weather strip on bottom of door. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Orient Express, 15 University Plaza

▲ Score: 90

Date-mark any food items prepared and not used within 24 hours to be discarded within seven days of prep -- egg rolls and meats. Observed containers not labeled with common food name. Manager was informed and will be labeling containers ASAP. Keep scoops without handles up out of bulk storage containers. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Papa John's Pizza, 620 Fair Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Post recent inspection within 15 feet of the door. Observed scoops in food items in cooler. Manager advised to remove scoops in between uses. Observed air conditioner leaking. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed numerous personal drinks in walk-in cooler stored on shelves with food. Designate areas. Inspector: Moore.





Aug. 3

➤ Chow Time, 408 Northside Drive Suite 8

▲ Score: 70

Observed hand sinks blocked with dishes, sponge and soap bucket. Hand sinks must be supplied and accessible at all times and only used for hand-washing. Observed molded/rotting tomatoes and bell peppers in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed cans in dry storage area with dent in seal. Separate and return dented cans or discard. Observed sushi rice with internal temperature of 88 degrees F without proper four-hour time stamp. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed shrimp sauce without temperature control and no four-hour time stamp. Explained time-marking for Non-potentially-hazardous foods. Food not discarded because it was at 41 degrees F. Observed sauces and foods without common food names on labels. Observed dish sink with leaking pipe and faucet. Repair sink. Observed food, debris and water in kitchen. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed grease buildup on ventilation hood filters. Clean filters. Inspector: Moore.





Aug. 5

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 7

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400 Brooklet

▲ Score: 59

Observed food service worker enter kitchen without washing hands. All employees must wash hands when entering the kitchen/changing tasks. Observed no hand-drying towels at hand sink. Hand sinks must be stocked with paper towels and hand soap at all times; corrected on-site. Observed wontons, meat and other food items in reach-in coolers stored uncovered. Cover all foods. Observed chicken stored on counter in large bowl with internal temperature of 61 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed chicken in reach-in cooler with internal temperature of 55 degrees F. Ambient temperature of reach-in cooler observed at 55 degrees F. Discard non-potentially-hazardous foods from cooler. Discontinue use of cooler until internal temperature of 41 degrees F is met. Observed chicken and beef in reach-in prep top cooler without date marker. Manager states food was prepped on 08/06/2020. Discard food. Food must be used or discarded within 24 hours or package must be labeled with 7-day discard date. Observed raw shrimp in prep top cooler stored in contact with ice. Foods cannot be stored or displayed in contact with ice. Observed debris on dry storage shelving, in coolers and prep surfaces. Clean all non-food contact surfaces. Observed excessive debris and clutter throughout facility. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed employee's personal items/activity such as mouthwash, phone and charger, drinks and children in the kitchen area. Areas for employee activity must be designated separate from food prep/kitchen area. Observed screen door in back of kitchen with large tear in the screen. Repair screen to prevent pests from entering facility. Observed excessive flies in the food prep/kitchen area. Control pests. Inspector: Moore.









— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



