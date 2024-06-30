Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections - May 8-17

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





May 8

➤ McDonald's, 611 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed the soap dispenser not working at the front hand-wash station. Fix machine so that it dispenses soap. Observed food handlers not wearing hair restraints. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to wear hair nets. Observed food handlers wearing jewelry (necklaces) while preparing foods. Corrected on-site. Observed single-service items stored on the floor of the dry storage area. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed items from floor. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic material inside the ice machine. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 05/18. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed buildup of grime on can opener blade. Observed organic matter buildup on ice machine baffle. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and sanitized both items. Observed seasoning containers sticky and with a buildup of debris. Clean often enough to prevent build-up. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ New Chinese Kitchen Inc., 456 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed no hand towels in bathroom. Each hand-washing sink or group of adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with individual, disposable towels, a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel, a heated air hand-drying device or a hand drying device that employs an air-knife system that delivers high velocity, pressurized air at ambient temperatures. Correct by 05/18. Observed debris on outside of cooking equipment on shelving throughout the facility. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 05/11. Observed doors, walls, floors, vent covers and ceiling tiles in poor condition. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 05/11. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Ralph's Diner, 3059 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 93

Hand sink must be stocked with soap and towels. Corrected on-site. Observed freshly-prepared potato salad placed in cold-holding before properly cooling to 41 degrees F or below. After cooking, first cool to 41 degrees F before placing in cold-holding for service. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





May 9

➤ D's Friendly Diner, 503 Northside Drive East Suite A

▲ Score: 88

Observed hand sink missing hand soap. Hand sink must have soap and paper towels. Observed hand sink not accessible in kitchen. Observed raw hamburger in reach-in cooler stored uncovered. Observed grits and gravy uncovered in hot-holding unit. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed leak from front of ice machine. Observed debris in microwave. Observed debris inside reach-in coolers. Observed debris on exterior equipment. Observed debris/crumbs on shelving. Observed damaged ceiling tiles. Observed debris on floors and walls. Observed grease buildup on vent hood covers. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed cold-holding unit out of service. Equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements specified under DPH rules. Correct by 05/12. Inspector: Smith.





May 13

➤ Emmy's Bubble Tea Lounge, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 95

Observed hand-wash sink without paper towels. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed dust and buildup on fan. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba, Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 95

Observed food not stored six inches off the floor. Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container when not in use. Observed single-service items not stored in plastic sleeve to protect from contamination. Observed buildup and food debris in microwave. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Starbucks Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 95

Observed reach-in coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed single-service cups stored above container lid. Observed buildup on hand-wash sink. Observed food debris in ovens. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Wendy's, 500 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

May 14

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed sliced tomatoes with internal temperature of 46 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Food must be properly cooled before placed into cold-holding for service. Try putting less product in the containers and keeping lid on prep-top closed or placing a lid on individual containers. Corrected on-site. Observed breading station held past discard time. When using time as public health control, food must be at 41 degrees F or below when removed from temperature control. The food shall be cooked and served, served at any temperature if ready-to-eat or discarded within four hours from the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

➤ D.P. Dough, 1550 Chandler Road Suite A

▲ Score: 98

Observed minor debris on exterior equipment. Observed ceiling tiles with moisture stains in kitchen. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed ice scoop stored in contact with handle in contact with ice. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Waffle House #935, 609 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 86

Observed hand sink blocked with dirty fry pans. Hand sinks may only be used for hand-washing. Corrected on-site. Observed sliced tomatoes cold-holding with internal temperature 52 degrees F. Corrected on-site; tomatoes discarded. Tomatoes were placed in very shallow pan. May try using a deeper pan but still only placing one layer of tomatoes at the bottom. An individual lid on the tomatoes may help and keep the prep top lid closed when not in use. Corrected on-site. Observed eggs held at room temperature with internal temp of 71 degrees F and no start/discard times on the sign. Corrected on-site; eggs discarded. Dishwasher needs to be serviced by the manufacturer. On the inside rails where the racks slide, the rails are falling apart and the dishwasher does not operate without repeatedly adjusting doors. Observed reach-in coolers with food debris and liquid accumulations inside. Must be clean to the sight and touch. Observed food debris under grill and around/under equipment on counters. Inspector: Jump.





May 15

➤ Bruster's Ice Cream, 995 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 84

Observed hand-washing station without soap. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced soap. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand-cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Corrected on-site. Observed milk cold-holding at 45 degrees F. Corrected on-site; milk discarded. Observed reach-in cooler with an ambient temperature of 49 degrees F. Do not store dairy products in cooler unit until it's fixed to cold-hold at 41 degrees F or below. Call the health department to re-check before storing milk. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed buildup on microwave ceiling and grime on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and sanitized can opener blade. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed hand-washing sign on countertop and not at the hand washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced sign. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all hand-washing sinks used by food employees and shall be clearly visible to food employees. Corrected on-site. Observed scoop handle touching product in "thickener" container. Corrected on-site; person in charge corrected. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Shogun Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 609 Brannen Street Unit #5

▲ Score: 84

Observed a half-empty Starbucks' coffee cup being stored on prep counter next to food. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded cup. Employees shall consume food only in approved designated areas separate from food preparation and serving areas, equipment or utensil areas and food storage areas. However, drinking from a single-service beverage cup with a secure lid and straw that is handled to prevent contamination of the employee’s hands, the container, exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, unwrapped single-service and single-use articles will be allowed. Corrected on-site. Observed peeled cucumbers being stored directly on reach-in cooler rack without proper protection from contamination. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed from rack. Observed organic pink matter on ice machine baffle. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed several foods undated for 7-day discard date throughout the sushi bar area and the kitchen. Person in charge states she will go over proper dating for potentially-hazardous foods. Inspector: Konadu

➤ The Tasty Crave, 200 Lanier Drive Suite 3

▲ Score: 91

Observed raw shelled eggs being stored on countertop at room temp. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded eggs. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Waffle House #2310, 30 Eddie Rushing Drive

▲ Score: 83

Observed buildup on soda nozzle. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 05/25. Observed low ppm chlorine sanitizer in sanitizer buckets. A chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for a manual or mechanical operation at contact times specified under DPH rules shall meet the requirements specified in DPH rules and shall be used in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered label use instructions. Correct by 05/25. Observed sliced tomatoes, ham and waffle batter cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; ham and sliced tomatoes cooled to appropriate temps within timeframe. Waffle batter discarded. Observed chili hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge re-heated to appropriate temperature. Observed accumulation of grease in grill areas. Observed food debris covering cooking equipment. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 05/18. Observed employees' drinks stored throughout the facility. A place designated for employees to eat, drink and use tobacco shall be located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Correct by 05/18. Inspector: Smith.





May 16

➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.





May 17

➤ Azul Tex-Mex Express, 408 South Main Street

▲ Score: 85

Observed meats hot-holding at less than 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; meats reheated above 165 degrees F. Observed items cooling stacked in reach-in cooler with tight-fitting lids. Cooling is a two-step process. For cooked foods, temperature must drop from cooking temp to 70 degrees F within two hours before placing in cooler to cool from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F within an additional four hours. For items prepared at room temp, the first step is skipped and just the 4-hour time to get food down below 41 degrees F id required. To speed up cooling, try using an ice bath and stir method, shallow containers or use freezer. All carryout items must be stored six inches above floor. Walls, floor, ceiling must be constructed of smooth, easily cleanable finish. All light bulbs must have protective sheathing or shielding or be made from non-shatter material. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Jim N' Nick's Community BBQ, 24106 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 97

Observed scoops stored with handle in contact with flour and spices; corrected on-site. Observed mops stored in mop buckets. Mops must be stored hanging to dry. Observed single-use to-go cups stored on counter without lip contact surface protection. Observed sanitizer pressure at dishwasher behind bar too high. Corrected on-site. Observed water in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed minor water/debris on floors. Inspector: Robinson.