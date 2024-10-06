Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





August 12

➤ Boro Bagel Company, 23 South Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris on bagel storage casing and prep tables. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 08/15. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies. Observed employee's phone stored on food contact surface in prep area. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





August 13

➤ Dolan's Bar-B-Que, 239 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Soda nozzles must be cleaned as specified by manufacturer or with frequency that prevents accumulation. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned nozzles. Observed scoop handle in contact with food. Scoops must be handled and stored protected from contamination. Do not use single-use cups as scoops in flour, etc. Using drain plugs/maintaining refuse areas: drains in receptacles and waste handling units for refuse, recyclables and returnables shall have drain plugs in place. Observed dust buildup on walls/ceilings/vents in food prep area. Use dustless method to clean. Inspector: Jump.





➤ High Hope Service Center, 213 Simons Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed date-marked meat stored past discard date. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded. Observed minor debris on shelving and hot-holding equipment. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 08/17. Observed employee's personal phone stored on food prep area. Must have designated areas for employee activity. Correct by 08/13. Discussed with person in charge regarding facility/kitchen maintenance and the need for a certified food safety manager (CFSM). Inspector: Smith.









August 14

➤ Captain D's Restaurant, 304 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed food handler not wearing any hair restraints. Employees preparing or handling food shall use effective and clean, disposable or easily cleanable nets or other hair restraints approved by the health authority, worn properly to restrain loose hair, including beards and mustaches longer than one-half inch. Observed foods and debris in reach-in units and on equipment. Observed wet mop being stored on the floor. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies. Observed foods and debris on floors and walls. Observed cracked floor tile behind register. Repair floor. Floors and ceilings shall be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Chick-fil-A of Statesboro, 352 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed a cart blocking a hand-washing station. Corrected on-site; cart removed. Observed a hand-washing station without any paper towels. Corrected on-site; towels replaced. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 95

Observed veggies in the bottom of hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned out hand sink. A hand-washing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Observed cell phone being stored on a prep table. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Son's Doner Kebab, 17 College Plaza

▲ Score: 97

Observed purple and green cabbage (cut) in closed/tightly wrapped containers with condensation collecting on wrapping. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place, 105 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 82

At 2:36 p.m., observed chicken prepared at 11 a.m. with internal temperature of 125 degrees F. Corrected on-site; chicken was reheated to 184 degrees F by 2:52 p.m. Warmer was set to 135 degrees F, which is minimum holding temp, but to be sure foods stay above minimum temp, the health department recommends using a higher temperature setting, between 145-165 degrees F. Corrected on-site. Observed potentially-hazardous BBQ sauces that appear to be bottled but are not sealed and not from an inspected manufacturing facility. House-made sauces are not shelf-stable and must be held either hot or cold, dated with a 7-day discard date and cannot be packaged or bottled. To have a house-made item considered non-potentially hazardous, you must have independent laboratory analysis which states the item is not potentially-hazardous. Corrected on-site; sauces discarded. Observed inoperable septic pump alarm set to silence mode. An individual sewage disposal system must be sized, constructed, maintained and operated according to law. A certified septic pumper or installer must meet someone from the health department on-site to determine what maintenance is required. If septic lines need repair, a septic repair permit must be applied for and issued and repair inspected by the health department. Failure to correct will result in citation and hearing in Magistrate Court. Correct by 8/21. Observed side door with holes in it that can allow pest entry. Inspector: Jump.





August 21

➤ Dunkin Donuts, 147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 99

Observed ice scoop handle touching ice in ice machine. Corrected on-site; person in charge corrected. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken at Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed black organic matter on soda nozzles. Advised person in charge to clean and sanitize often to prevent buildup. Observed pink organic matter on ice machine baffle. Advised person in charge to clean and sanitize often to prevent buildup. Observed pot pie filling prepped on 8/21 cooling improperly with a tightly wrapped lid and with a temperature of 78 degrees F. Spoke with person in charge about proper cooling methods. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed leak from utility faucet head. Repair leak. Observed broken wall tile in women's bathroom. Repair tile. Inspector: Konadu.





August 22

➤ Big Dog Snow Cones-Base of Operation, 141 Windmill Plantation Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed hamburger meat thawing in prep sink without cold running water. Foods must be thawed in cooler or under running cold water or during the cooking process. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





➤ Big Dog Snow Cones-Mobile, 141 Windmill Plantation Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Robinson.





➤ It's Thyme, 2354 IG Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump