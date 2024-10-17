Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department's Trick or Treat event is Monday at Ag Complex

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will host Bulloch County’s annual Trick or Treat event Monday at the Ag Complex.

The festivities are set for 5-7:30 pm. with a large candy trail, games, train rides, inflatables and more. The event will be held rain or shine.

“We are excited to host our traditional Trick or Treat event this year and look forward to seeing all the kids in their costumes as they visit all the local stops,” said Kimberly Sharpe, the event’s coordinator. “We have over 30 local businesses and organizations that will be joining us this year so they can help us provide a fun and safe event for our citizens.”

While the candy trail, games, inflatables and train rides are free, concessions and food trucks will be available on site.

Trick or treaters and their adults are directed to park in the marked areas. A shuttle bus will run from some of the lots to the arena if it rains Monday.

“We advise all those attending to please not park in the school parking lots across the street and to please use caution in the area,” Sharpe said.

The trick or treat event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Coca-Cola, Wing Maxx, Via Media, Chick-fil-A, and Statesboro Golf Carts.

For a complete event lineup, visit www.bullochrec.com/trick-or-treat or call (912) 764-5637.



