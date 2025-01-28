By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch County leaders take first steps toward staffing well mitigation program
BOC receives 17 applicants for 3 committee posts, will look to hire program manager, retain well drillers
well drilling
Workers with Woodrow Sapp Well Drilling out of Brunswick oversee the drilling of one of Bulloch County's wells that will be used by Bryan County to provide water for the Hyundai Metasite in Ellabell in this Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, photo.
During their meeting Monday, Interim County Manager Cindy Steinmann gave the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners the written information from 17 people who applied for three seats on the county's advisory committee for the Groundwater Sustainability Program, or Hyundai wells mitigation plan. A fourth person could be named as an alternate to serve on the committee if one of the members could not attend meetings, she said. The process remains open for other people to apply until Tuesday, Feb. 4.
