Bulloch County leaders take first steps toward staffing well mitigation program

During their meeting Monday, Interim County Manager Cindy Steinmann gave the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners the written information from 17 people who applied for three seats on the county's advisory committee for the Groundwater Sustainability Program, or Hyundai wells mitigation plan. A fourth person could be named as an alternate to serve on the committee if one of the members could not attend meetings, she said. The process remains open for other people to apply until Tuesday, Feb. 4.