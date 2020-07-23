Bulloch coronavirus cases up to 834

The death of a 52-year-old man reported Tuesday was the eighth fatality linked to COVID-19 in Bulloch County.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Bulloch County since the pandemic began stands at 834 as of Wednesday afternoon, up by 31 from Monday, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Director Ted Wynn.

The man who died from the virus this week had “underlying health issues,” he said. The youngest fatality in Bulloch, so far, was a 42-year-old woman, and the oldest resident to die from COVID-19 was “90-plus,” he said.

However, the average age of persons contracting the virus is much younger.

“The median age of positive COVID-19 tests here (in the Southeast Health District) is 29,” he said.

To date, 69 of the 834 cases have been serious enough to require hospitalization. On Wednesday, there were 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, seven of whom are on ventilators, he said. Bulloch County EMS transported one COVID patient Tuesday, with 66 probable/possible positives and 46 confirmed positive transports since the pandemic started.

Statewide, Georgia reported 81 deaths Wednesday, the second most of any single day since the pandemic began, and now has 3,335 total deaths. Georgia reported 100 deaths on April 7.

The total confirmed cases rose by 3,314 and as of Wednesday afternoon stood at 152,302, along with 15,922 hospitalizations, including 2,967 admissions to ICUs.

In the United States, 142,505 deaths and 3,938,500 total cases had been reported as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Wynn reminds people to wear masks, stay 6 feet away from others, and wash hands or use sanitizer often.

To schedule a COVID-19 test online, visit https://www.sehdps.org/covid-19/. Otherwise, call 855-473-4374 for an appointment at the Specimen Point of Collection at the Bulloch County Health Department at 1 Altman St. in Statesboro.

