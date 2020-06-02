Bulloch confirmed COVID cases up to 67

Bulloch County reported 67 positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, five more than recorded Monday. Of those cases, 10 patients have needed hospitalization and two have died, said Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

Positive cases of COVID-19 in Bulloch County have increased by 15 in the past week – the largest weekly increase here since the start of the pandemic.

Two patients were being treated Tuesday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Wynn reminds people testing is available free to anyone by appointment only.

“The local SPOC/Specimen Point of Collection site has relocated from the Kiwanis Fairgrounds to the local health department located at 1 W Altman Street in Statesboro,” he said. “If you would like to be tested for free, please call 855-473-4374 for an appointment at the new site.”

In the state of Georgia, there were 48,207 confirmed COVID cases as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of 1,298 cases since Sunday, and 2,102 deaths, an increase of 67 since Sunday.