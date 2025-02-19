By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch commissioners update meeting rules, put public comments time before voting items
commission meeting rules
County Attorney Jeff Akins, right, explains elements of the amendment to the ordinance setting out the order of business and rules for Bulloch County Board of Commissioners meetings. He is seated beside county Chief Financial Officer Kristie King, left, during the Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, meeting. (AL HACKLE/staff)
From now on, citizens who wish to speak to the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners about a topic on their regular meeting agenda may sign up and do so during the general public comments time early in the meeting. That opportunity will now occur before the “consent agenda,” “old business” and “new business” portions of the meeting, so members of the public may have some input on topics before commissioners vote.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter