From now on, citizens who wish to speak to the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners about a topic on their regular meeting agenda may sign up and do so during the general public comments time early in the meeting. That opportunity will now occur before the “consent agenda,” “old business” and “new business” portions of the meeting, so members of the public may have some input on topics before commissioners vote.
Bulloch commissioners update meeting rules, put public comments time before voting items
