Bulloch commissioners end delay, adopt county employee pension plan
In this moment captured by the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners' own video camera, all six district commissioners raise their hands, voting to approve the new pension plan for county employees.

After postponing the decision with a split, tiebreaker vote two weeks earlier, the Bulloch County commissioners Tuesday evening quickly, quietly and unanimously approved a new pension plan for county employees. 

The county government already had a retirement system for its employees, administered by ACCG Retirement Services, an arm of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. But it is a 401(a) defined contribution retirement savings program. The new plan is an actual pension, guaranteeing a set benefit amount to retirees.  

