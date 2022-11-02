Bulloch commissioners end delay, adopt county employee pension plan

After postponing the decision with a split, tiebreaker vote two weeks earlier, the Bulloch County commissioners Tuesday evening quickly, quietly and unanimously approved a new pension plan for county employees.

The county government already had a retirement system for its employees, administered by ACCG Retirement Services, an arm of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. But it is a 401(a) defined contribution retirement savings program. The new plan is an actual pension, guaranteeing a set benefit amount to retirees.

