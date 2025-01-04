Bulloch Commission to start 2025 with a brief agenda Tuesday

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners starts 2025 with a new chairman and two other new members but a fairly brief agenda for its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 meeting.

Chairman David Bennett is scheduled to call the meeting to order and lead through the business at hand.

One of the first items is a public hearing and resolution on a proposal to abandon County Road No. 2085, also known as Bertie Lane.

One “new business” item is a $37,450 change order for additional design work by Parker Engineering on the Clark Farm Road project, funded by T-SPLOST. Another is an application to the Georgia Department of Transportation for more than $1.83 million in annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funding for county road resurfacing, with local matching funds of $549,545 required.

After a few other public, open-session items, a closed-door session on personnel and pending litigation is possible.