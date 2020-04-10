Bulloch cases rise to 16

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulloch County rose to 16 Friday, with eight patients being treated at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. There have been no fatal cases, said Ted Wynn, Emergency Management Agency and Public Safety director for Bulloch County.

However, late Friday, Bulloch County EMS transported another patient from a local medical office to East Georgia Regional Medical Center who was believed to be a COVID-19 patient, according to reports. Bulloch EMTs gave the information to Statesboro Herald photographer Scott Bryant, who was at the scene during the call.

“Cases continue to rise, but numbers are manageable,” Wynn said. “Hospitalizations are also up slightly but also manageable. Social distancing is working and must continue at the local, state and national level to reverse the upward trend in confirmed cases and deaths.”

With Easter coming Sunday, many residents may want to go to church in spite of Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order discouraging gatherings of more than 10. Many local churches are offering drive-in or online services, but some plan to hold traditional worship.

“Churches are urged to follow the governor’s order and maintain social distancing,” Wynn said.

This means everyone should stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times in order to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

The limit on gatherings over 10 and the social distancing are mandated in Kemp’s order and apply to all residents.

State and local numbers

Bulloch County Emergency Medical Service transported five COVID-19 patients to hospitals last week. One call suspected to be a COVID-19 patient turned out not to involve the virus, said Bulloch County EMS Director Doug Vickers.

Wynn said personal protective equipment, or PPE, is scarce everywhere, but so far Bulloch has been able to procure necessary items.

“PPE remains in short supply,” he said. “The state operations center advised EMS to order again next week.”

As of Friday evening, there were 11,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, with 2,454 hospitalizations and 425 deaths.

According to information submitted by Wynn, the median age of a COVID-19 fatality is 74. Fatal Georgia cases range in age from 27 to 100, with 248 males and 168 females.

For concerns and more information, call the COVID-19 Hotline at (844) 442-2681.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.