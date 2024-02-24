Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





January 23

➤ Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup in walk-in freezer. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





January 24

➤ Baby CJ's Rib Shack & BBQ, 27320 Highway 80 West, Portal

▲ Score: 91

Observed the kitchen hand-washing station without paper towels. Corrected on-site; person in charge replaced paper towels. Observed multiple foods being stored uncovered. Observed employee jacket being stored on microwave. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to remove it and to put their items in designated area for employees. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Jimmy John's Subs, 100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 94

Observed sandwich prep cooler lid open with foods uncovered. Close prep lids when not in use. Observed debris on floor in walk-in cooler. Observed debris on floors. Observed back door self-closure/latch not functioning as designed. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Archway Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed a buildup of food debris on microwave ceiling. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed food handler to clean on sight. Observed sanitizing bucket without sanitizer in solution with testing strip reading less than 10ppm. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to replaced solution with one of a higher concentration reading 50 ppm. Observed a reach-in cooler with spilt liquid and minor debris on equipment throughout the facility. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to clean their areas and the reach-in cooler. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place, 105 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 92

Observed sauce cooler in front by cashier with internal temperature of 55 degrees F. No potentially-hazardous foods in cooler during inspection. Do not store potentially-hazardous foods in cooler. All cold-hold equipment must be 41 degrees F or below. Observed paint wear on floors and walls in walk-in cooler. Observed excessive wear to paint on floors. Observed grease buildup on vent hood filters. Observed light in kitchen not working. Observed damaged seal on back door. Observed hole in side door. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Willow Pond Assisted Living, 4344 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed food handlers without a proper hair restraint. Inspector: Konadu.





January 31

➤ Georgia Southern University Child Development Center, 789 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Corrected on-site; paper towels replaced. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Holiday Inn Express-Statesboro, 425 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed hand-washing sink with damaged soap dispenser; unable to dispense hand soap. Supply hand sink with accessible hand soap. Observed paper towel dispenser not functioning. Supply hand sink with paper towels. Observed dish machine without proper sanitizer pressure. Discontinue use until repaired. Call Laura to check before use. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed raw wings, raw chicken and raw pork chops that were prepped on 01-31-24 improperly cooling with tight wrapping and internal temps of 44 degrees F and 45 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods were partially covered. Observed a container of pickles being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Observed minor debris on and around equipment throughout the kitchen and on floors. Corrected on-site; workers cleaned. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Seasons Of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 92

Observed multiple foods in a reach-in freezer being stored open and uncovered. Corrected on-site; foods were covered. Observed three containers of raw beef being improperly cooled with tightly-wrapped lids and internal temps of 44 degrees F. Corrected on-site; wrapping was partially opened. Observed a wet rag being stored on a prep counter top. Corrected on-site; rag removed from counter. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Sully's Steamers, 1098 Bermuda Run Road

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Wingz University, 323 West Main Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed chicken thawing under warm running water. Thawing must either be done in refrigerator or completely submerged under cool running water. Food must not rise above 41 degrees F for more than four hours (including the time it takes to cool back down to 41 degrees F.) Corrected on-site, water switched to cold, chicken was still frozen at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.