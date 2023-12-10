Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





November 8

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet ▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed improper cooling of melons with a tightly-wrapped container. Corrected on-site; person in charge opened wrappings. Observed facility with expired quad sanitizer testing strips. Corrected on-site; person in charge informed admin to order new strips. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





November 13

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed cold-hold unit at service area with leaking vent. Ambient temperature at 56 degrees F. Cooler not in use at time of inspection. Repair cooler. Internal temperature must be 41 degrees F or below. Do not use until repaired. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Three Tree Coffee, LLC, 441 South Main Street Suite 1A

▲ Score: 97

Test strips must be available and used for measuring sanitizer ppm. Observed minor debris/spills in reach-in cooler. Observed leaking faucet at prep sink. Inspector: Robinson.





November 14

➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119

▲ Score: 96

Observed double door cold-hold unit with internal ambient temperature of 50 degrees F. Non-potentially non-hazardous foods in unit at time of inspection. Repair cooler within 72 hours. Do not store Non-potentially non-hazardous foods in cooler until repaired. Call health department once repaired. Observed leak from top of single door reach-in cooler. Inspector: Robinson.