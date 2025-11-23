Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in November by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





November 4

➤ GSU Eagle Dining Services — Dining Commons, 10 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 86

Observed potentially-hazardous food items held above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed temperature-controlled foods hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed foods cooling in a walk-in cooler with temps above 41 degrees F after 6-hour time frame of cooling. Foods should be placed in shallow pans to cool properly or placed in ice baths. Observed facility cooking and cooling foods in bags for reduced-oxygen packaging (ROP). Facility doesn't have a current variance with the health department. Discontinue this ROP until the health department approves process. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed hand-washing sinkObserved a drinking cup stored on a prep counter next to foods. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded drinking cup. Drinking cup used by employees must have a lid and straw and be stored in a designated area for employees. Inspector: Konadu.





November 5

➤ Dunkin, 23860 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 96

Observed disinfectant spray stored on prep surface and chemical spray bottles hanging from hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; chemicals removed. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Longhorn Of Statesboro, 296 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 94

Observed facility with an old inspection report dated 10/24. Facility must post the most recent inspection report. Observed ice scoop stored on the outside of the ice machine exposed to potential contamination. Store covered and protected. Observed debris and foods built-up on and around equipment throughout facility. Clean frequently to avoid excessive buildup. Observed debris on floors and walls. Observed a light bulb not working under vent hood. Repair/replace light bulb. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Papa John’s Pizza, 620 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed buildup on can opener blade. Clean and sanitize. Corrected on-site. Observed light coming from under the back door. Repair by installing a seal on door. Inspector: Konadu.





November 6

➤ El Maguey II Mexican Restaurant, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite E

▲ Score: 81

Observed food service employee eating in food prep area. Corrected on-site; employee took food to dining room, sanitized the area and washed hands. Observed tomatoes and shrimp with internal temperature above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; discarded. Keep drawer fully closed. Consider placing a lid on items in the first row. Corrected on-site. Observed expired juice and whipped cream. Corrected on-site; expired foods discarded. Observed frozen chicken thawing in bucket. To properly thaw, place in refrigeration in the bucket or place the bucket in the prep sink with cool water turned on. Food must be completely submerged and internal temperature must remain below 41 degrees F. Be sure to keep shell stock tags with raw oysters until they are all sold and retain the tags for 90 days after the last sale. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken At Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed buildup on equipment. Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Konadu.