Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





February 1

➤ High Hope Service Center, 213 Simons Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed improper execution of sanitizing food contact surfaces and utensils. Employees shall properly sanitize cleaned multi-use equipment and utensils before they are reused, through routine monitoring of solution temperature and exposure time for hot water sanitizing and chemical concentration, pH, temperature and exposure time for chemical sanitizing. Correct by 02/10. Observed ware-washing without proper sink compartment requirements. A sink with at least three compartments shall be provided for manually washing, rinsing and sanitizing equipment and utensils. Correct by 02/08. Observed mice dropping in dry goods area. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 02/04. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





February 6

➤ Three Tree Coffee @ Georgia Southern University, 1400 Southern Drive Building 208

▲ Score: 96

Observed sandwiches held past 7-day discard dates. Corrected on-site; expired foods discarded. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor food debris under fryers. Inspector: Jump.





February 7

➤ Big Dog Snow Cones - Base of Operation, 141 Windmill Plantation Drive

▲ Score: 100

No violations at time of inspection. Okay to begin using facility as base of operations. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





February 12

➤ Taco Bell #9923, 729 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 96

Observed debris around equipment, on shelving and at bottom of coolers and freezers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed buildup under shelving and equipment. Observed debris/stained walls throughout facility. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Wendy's, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 94

Observed phone in use and stored on food prep surface. Corrected on-site; person in charge stored phone properly. Observed minor debris/excess water in reach-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/15. Observed minor debris on floors, walls and ceilings. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 02/15. Inspector: Smith.





February 13

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed two tubs of fish thawing in still water. Time/temperature control for safety foods must be thawed under refrigeration maintained at 41 degrees F or less, completely submerged under cool running water or as part of the cooking process. Corrected on-site; tub moved to prep sink to thaw under running water. No toilet tissue in restroom. Corrected on-site; tissue replaced. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Georgia Southern University Golf Course, 1031 Golf Club Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.





February 14

➤ El Maguey II Mexican Restaurant, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite E

▲ Score: 90

Observed used/dirty sponges in hand-washing sink in grill area. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned hand sink for hand-washing use only. A hand-washing unit may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Observed raw shrimp covered with ice to cool food items without proper protection. Ice may not be used as food after it has been used as a medium for cooling the exterior surfaces of food such as melons or fish, packaged foods such as canned beverages or cooling coils and tubes of equipment. Corrected on-site; food item discarded. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed a chemical spray bottle on a dish rack next to clean dishes. Corrected on-site; chemical removed from rack. Observed improper cooling of raw prepped beef in a tightly-wrapped container with internal temp of 44 degrees F. Corrected on-site; lid was opened. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Panda Kitchen, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A29

▲ Score: 95

Observed improper thawing methods. Corrected on-site; person in charge used proper cooling methods. Observed multiple employee items stored throughout the facility near prep areas and products. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee items. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Bistro & Bar (Base), 106 Savannah Avenue

▲ Score: 97

Observed a ware-washing employee without a hair net. Corrected on-site; employee put on a hair net. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ The Daily Grind, 124 Savannah Avenue Suite 1E

▲ Score: 85

Observed organic buildup on soda nozzles. Corrected on-site; nozzles were cleaned and sanitized. Observed raw shelled eggs being stored on floor and outside temperature control. Corrected on-site; discarded and discontinued using eggs from unapproved sources. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Slim Chickens, 463 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 100 (New)

No food in restaurant at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Starbuck's, 101 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Smith.





February 19

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 79

Observed multiple food items stored uncovered. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly covered stored food. Observed cooked chicken wings cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed spring rolls exposed to contamination in reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Observed debris and buildup on the inside of reach-in cooler and on cooking equipment in main kitchen. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/22. Observed damaged floor tiles and debris on floors, walls and ceilings. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 02/22. Inspector: Smith.





February 21

➤ Cracker Barrel, 216 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 88

Observed foods in reach-in cooler drawers being stored uncovered. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to cover foods. Observed dried food residue on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; person in charge sent blade to be cleaned and sanitized. Observed plated to-go meals in a reach-in cooler with lids collecting condensation with an internal temp of 44 degrees F. Observed slicked turkey in the walk-in cooler in stacked containers while cooling with internal temps of 43 degrees F and 44 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge opened lids to properly cool foods. Observed multiple reach-in units and the walk-in freezer with food and debris in the bottom of units. Clean often enough to prevent buildup of food and debris. Inspector: Konadu.